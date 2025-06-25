Edmonton Boosts $266 Million Advantage Despite Connor McDavid & Co’s Disappointing Stanley Cup End

Like being back-to-back champions, being back-to-back losers is also a unique situation. Granted, it’s not as prestigious or celebratory as winning, but it does get you a spot in the history of the game nonetheless. And that’s exactly what Connor McDavid and the Oilers are feeling right now. Losing to the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time in a row, the Edmonton team is justifiably feeling the blues. However, there might still be some silver lining, not for the Oilers, but for the fans.

After the defeat to the second-time champs last Tuesday, McDavid was understandably distraught. But game recognizes game. “We lost to a really good team. Nobody quit, nobody threw the towel in, but they’re a heck of a team,” the Edmonton captain didn’t hesitate to hail his opponents for their incredible display of grit, even after the loss. Commendable, indeed. But that wouldn’t be enough for the fans to overcome the heartbreak. Thankfully, victory comes in many forms.

In a recent video clip uploaded on the CTV News website, it’s been shared how the Edmonton community benefited financially thanks to the Oilers’ postseason campaign. As per the source, Connor McDavid & Co.’s playoff run resulted in a stunning $266+ million impact on the city and its residents. In total, Rogers Place hosted 10 playoff games this year, which also helped to raise $80 million thanks to the fans who booked accommodation in the city to watch these matches.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Explore Canada, a tourism and travel program of the country’s government, notes that such events help to create thousands of jobs and support hundreds of local businesses. That’s one way of giving back to the community! Undoubtedly, such news would only make McDavid beam, especially considering how the Oilers’ poster boy has remained a staunch supporter of the local people.

AD

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Connor McDavid

Ever since Connor came to Edmonton, he’s become a beloved member of the Oilers community. Since 2015, McDavid has been the ambassador for the Tire Jumpstart Charities, and committed $85,000 to Edmonton’s Indigenous community in 2018. “Sport has given me so much, and I’m so grateful to be able to pay it forward to the next generation. This is a community that I’m proud to play for and give back to,” the hockey star said about his contributions.

A year later, McDavid also collaborated with the Edmonton Ronald McDonald House for a transport program that carried sick children and their families to the hospital. In 2023, the Oilers captain extended his partnership with CCM Hockey, a brand that manufactures hockey equipment. Under the new contract, CCM Hockey pledged to donate to the Edmonton Oilers Colby’s Kids program, which provides youths with the opportunity to explore their passion for the sport.

But can all these involvements with local groups and charities help the 28-year-old forget his woes for some time? Maybe. Maybe not.

What’s next for Connor McDavid?

For anyone who understands hockey, Connor McDavid is a name that commands respect. Even if you’re not an Oilers fan, you have to admit, the Canadian forward is one of the best in the world right now. Probably that’s why his second straight loss to the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals stings so much. But the indomitable desire to bag the ultimate ice hockey prize could prompt McDavid to make a radical decision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Source: Instagram/Edmonton Oilers

The 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy winner’s current contract with Edmonton will end next season. Obviously, the Oilers would try their best to retain their star forward. However, as per NHL Rumor Report’s Chris Johnston, McDavid could opt for a short-term deal with the top brass to “keep his options open“. That’s one speculative rabbit hole that the Oilers fans definitely wouldn’t want to go down into.

On the other hand, though, Connor’s wife, Lauren Kyle, has a number of businesses of her own, all of which are based in Edmonton. Naturally, with her career established in the Canadian metropolitan area, the hockey star would also need to think twice before uprooting his entire family in order to pursue his Stanley Cup dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What do you suspect fate has in store for the enigmatic athlete that is Connor McDavid? Tell us thoughts on his future in a comment!