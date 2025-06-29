Edmonton GM Clears Air on Connor McDavid’s Contract Speculations Amid Oilers’ Future Uncertainty

Well, after the initial disappointment of losing to the Florida Panthers (again), the Edmonton Oilers are looking to do the only thing they can: rebuild. And boy, do they have a lot of building blocks to secure. While the Canadian NHL powerhouse has already traded Evander Kane, they are negotiating with crucial players like Evan Bouchard. However, it’s Connor McDavid who’s become the talk of the town.

The buzz reached fever pitch, especially when McDavid explained that he was yet to make up his mind about it. So, right now, the Oilers fan base is holding its breath for McDavid’s next move. In fact, it means so much to the fans that the NHL icon apparently can’t even wish his wife, Lauren Kyle, and dog, Lenny, happy birthday without fans flooding the comments section. Naturally, the media couldn’t let Oilers GM Stan Bowman go without asking for more clarity.

Unfortunately for the fans, the team’s GM didn’t really have a super encouraging answer. “I can’t characterize it, because I don’t mean that in a bad way. We really haven’t talked to him at all about his contract,” Bowman said during media availability. Leon Draisaitl said the same thing when Connor McDavid first revealed his indecision about a week ago.

“There will come a time when we talk about it,” said McDavid’s offensive line mate. Instead, Bowman revealed that McDavid is helping the team discuss how to improve for the upcoming season. “It’s really just been talking about our team and about how we can improve, and what he sees, and that kind of stuff. So the conversations haven’t even started as far as a contract,” clarified Stan Bowman.

What’s more? The Oilers GM won’t push Connor McDavid to make a decision, either. “I think Connor’s earned the right to choose when he wants to get into the details of it,” added the 52-year-old general manager. However, the 28-year-old isn’t the only hockey star the Oilers hope to retain, and their focus right now is on someone else.

The Oilers know they can take time with Connor McDavid

While there’s little doubt that Connor McDavid is among the superstars of Edmonton’s roster, Evan Bouchard has been a crucial part of the team’s defensive line. While the defenseman did have some questionable performances, especially when it came to stopping the likes of Brad Marchand and Sam Bennet in the final series, the NHL defenseman remained a valuable asset for the Oilers.

With 7 goals, 16 assists, and 23 points, Bouchard did a lot of heavy lifting for Edmonton during the playoffs. So, the Oilers are not keen on letting the defenseman go come July 1. Thankfully, Stan Bowman had good news for Oilers’ fans regarding Bouchard’s contract. Unlike Connor McDavid, the team has started the process with Bouchard.

“I had a meeting with [his agent Dave Gagner] earlier and we’ve begun negotiations,” he said. Yet, that was about the only detail the GM was ready to divulge on the negotiations. But Bowman also explained that the team is ready to be as flexible as they can. “We’re open to a bunch of different ideas. I don’t think you can go into a negotiation with just one position. It makes it much more difficult to get a deal done,” added the GM about negotiating with Bouchard.

That being said, the GM also assured a similar approach for McDavid. “We’re very eager to do that whenever they’re ready,” Stan Bowman told the media. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid has also named his biggest considerations. “Winning is the most important thing,” McDavid said just over a week ago, but added that doing the best for his “family” will also be a major factor. So now, it’s just a waiting game.