Edmonton GM Reveals Plans for Oilers’ Goaltending Future After Stanley Cup Disappointment

After a crushing 6–1 loss in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner was left visibly distraught. Speaking at the post-game press conference, he admitted, “As a goalie, you’ve got to come up with a save. It doesn’t matter. It’s a game of inches.” Reflecting on the Panthers’ shooting luck, he added, “It got a little post-lucky for them… but I’ve had my post luck too.” Despite his acknowledgment of how fine margins affect goaltending, Skinner emphasized the importance of not wasting repeated chances at a title. Ultimately, both he and backup Calvin Pickard were unable to anchor the team in the final series, bringing Edmonton’s goaltending depth or the lack of which, has come under scrutiny.

Recognizing the issue, new Oilers GM Stan Bowman addressed reporters in a June 28 press conference. When asked about the search for potential upgrades, Bowman provided a hopeful yet realistic outlook. “That’s part of the process,” he said. “Not just trades for goaltenders, we’re looking at all positions. Since we last spoke, I’ve talked to every manager, multiple times, about the draft, about players. We did make the one trade with Evander [Kane].”

That trade, executed on June 25, sent veteran forward Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks. In a corresponding move, Edmonton extended Trent Frederic on an eight-year deal worth $3.85 million AAV, signaling the beginning of a broader roster reformation. Frederic becomes one of three Oilers signed through the 2030 season.

Returning to the goaltending dilemma, Bowman acknowledged the ongoing evaluation: “We’re not at the point where we’re definitely bringing in new goalies. It could make sense to keep this group. It’s about finding that sweet spot, the right player, the right price.” Still, Edmonton is clearly exploring all angles to stabilize the crease.

The stats paint a bleak picture. In Game 3 on June 9, Skinner managed to save only 18 of 23 shots (0.783 save percentage) before being pulled. He didn’t start in Game 4, and across the postseason, his average save percentage was just 0.889. Pickard fared no better, finishing at 0.886. It’s not like the goalie situation at the Edmonton camp gave coach Knoblauch any rest, though he might have seemed confident about having two goalies backing him. In contrast, Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky posted a 0.914 save percentage and averaged more ice time (62:43), underlining the gap between elite and unstable goaltending.

While a high-profile goaltending acquisition remains unlikely due to cap constraints, the Oilers appear open to internal changes, starting with the coaching staff. Bowman hinted at this indirectly, but the speculation was confirmed by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on the ‘32 Thoughts’ podcast.

The Oilers are considering getting a new goalie coach?

On June 29, the Oilers fired long-time goalie coach Dustin Schwartz, ending his 11-year tenure with the organization. This move is part of a wider shake-up expected this offseason, with at least three coaching changes reportedly in the works, according to the 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast. Both head coach Kris Knoblauch and GM Bowman are set to interview candidates in the coming weeks.

Schwartz, who had been with the team since 2014, presided over a decade of instability in the net. Despite working with numerous goaltenders and coaches, consistency at the position remained elusive. Friedman reported that the Oilers are now ready to move in a new direction.

Financial realities have also influenced this decision. In today’s inflated goalie market, changing coaching personnel is a cost-effective alternative to acquiring an elite netminder. Edmonton’s front office recognizes that strategy may yield better long-term returns.

Beyond the goalie coach replacement, the Oilers are also seeking a specialized skills coach, a sure sign that the club is prioritizing a complete overhaul of its support staff. Many assistant coaches are out of contract, and even Knoblauch is entering the final year of his deal. These circumstances reflect a broader shift in the Oilers’ approach to coaching structure and player development.

This summer signals a critical inflection point for Edmonton. While the short-term coaching configuration remains uncertain, management’s willingness to address structural flaws, particularly in goaltending, without risking the future, offers a glimmer of hope and silver lining for Oilers nation.