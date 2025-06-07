Edmonton Locals Raise Concerns as Stanley Cup Final Leads to Several Changes in the City

On Wednesday, Rogers Place in Edmonton was bustling with around 20,000 Oilers fans cheering and chanting “We want the Cup!” And the Oilers made sure that they got a step closer to fulfilling that wish by marking their first victory in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final series by defeating the defending champions 4-3.

A 35-year championship drought since their last win in 1990, and fans are eager to bring it back this time. But hey, with the excitement peaking in the city of Edmonton, fans aren’t just feeling the heat on the ice, but also in their wallets! Let’s say beneath all these cheers and chants, there’s a wave of unease, quietly rising. But what exactly? Well, something that has the locals talking and questioning!

Woz on X shared an update on X stating the concerns amidst the buzz of the NH Finals. “Uber prices in Edmonton right now are wild. I’m not surprised, given it’s 4 p.m., but paying $70 to go from the north side to downtown is shocking,” the post read. Well, that’s a jaw-dropping surge in the fares across the city, isn’t it?

But wait, here’s something interesting unfolding. To say that it’s time to grab a perfect Tim Hortons drink as the franchise introduces some of the amazing deals! “No matter who your favourite NHL team is, the Oilers are now Canada’s team,” chief marketing officer Hope Bagozzi said in a press release. And it all began with a Reddit post gaining full attention after a user shared a photo of their coffee cup in Orange, Blue and white with the Edmonton Oilers logo and the phrase, “Let’s Go Oilers!”

With fans and spectators expecting a win after years of waiting and longing, Tim Hortons turned up the heat with its fantastic marketing move, right? Because there are special offers for its rewards members with every purchase. With every Oilers win against the Florida Panthers, fans can unlock exclusive deals. Starting with a $1 medium Iced Capp to a free 10-pack of assorted Timbits if the Oilers clinch a second victory. Hence, more wins means more perks!

While that sounds exciting and thrilling, given that the city is abuzz with the Finals hype, here’s one NHL legend, Wayne Gretzky, who has stepped in to clear the air over whether this could finally be the time when Canada ends its long Cup drought since the Montreal Canadiens last got one for the nation in 1993. After all, the Oilers’ playoff run is leaving no corner of the city untouched and someone had to make things clear.

Former Oilers captain revealed the secret of the team’s success ahead of Stanley Cup finals!

Former Oilers’ captain and the NHL Hall of Fame, Wayne Gretzky made his presence felt beyond the broadcast booth on Wednesday during Game 2 between his former team and the Cats. “This is the team to do it. One, I don’t think Florida has played a team that is as physical as Edmonton. The speed of Edmonton matches Carolina, but Edmonton’s more physical. And when you get to three championship series in a row, you’re physically beat up,” he clearly stated. And when asked about the reason, Gretzky emphasised the key ingredient to playoff success.

Team Unity! Because teams that go to dinner together are always successful, he clearly brings in the example of the league’s most successful teams. “You look at the Edmonton guys, they’re always together. You look at the Florida group, they’re always together. Tampa Bay. Those teams year after year are successful, there’s no secret to why it is. They’ll go through a wall for each other, and you gotta have that in our sport,” Gretzky said.

From the great one not putting down his belief in Edmonton and the city already at the surge of Uber prices and exclusive Oilers-themed deals, the playoff energy is buzzing and there seems to be no pressure. But with Game 2 creating the suspense of the win, the Oilers still need to keep their laces tight with hopes soaring higher than ever. It’s the 2025 NHL Final once again between the Cats and the Oilers and for Canadiens, it’s all about restoring their hockey glory and possibly rewriting history. What do you think?

