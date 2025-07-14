Edmonton Oilers’ Awaited Goaltending Changes Get New Update Post Veteran Coach’s Dismissal

The Edmonton Oilers didn’t renew their goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz’s contract once it expired on June 30, thus ending his decade-long association with the team. Schwartz was hired by the Oilers in 2014 after Frederic Chabot was let go. Although he helped the team clinch a playoff spot seven times over the past ten years, the Oilers are actively looking for his replacement. But it looks like they may just go beyond just substituting one coach with another.

Hockey enthusiast, podcaster, and former FOX Sports scout Evan Renaerts has caught the attention of Oilers fans. The insider reporter discussed the potential changes the Edmonton Oilers may make from a goaltending standpoint. He said, “The Edmonton Oilers management is reportedly nearing a decision regarding their goaltending coach, indicating a significant overhaul in that area of the coaching staff.” He also hinted at other major changes the Oilers might implement in the upcoming season.

Renaerts added that it is expected the organization will move beyond the traditional single goaltending coach model. The franchise may instead choose to invest more time and resources into establishing a comprehensive goaltending department. Lastly, he said, “This strategic shift aims to provide a more robust support system for their goalies, reflecting a commitment to enhanced development and performance in the crease.” The Oilers’ goaltending issue was a major topic of debate throughout the past season, especially during the playoffs.

In the Stanley Cup Final, we all saw how the Panthers dominated the Oilers. One key reason the Canadian team lost the series was their shaky situation in goal. “It’s not an easy decision. We’ve got two goalies that have shown they can play extremely well, win hockey games, and we feel that no matter who we choose, they can win the game,” head coach Kris Knoblauch had said ahead of Game 6. He ended up going with Stuart Skinner for the game, who went on to concede 5 goals in the game, ending the Oilers’ hope of lifting the Stanley Cup.

Stay tuned. This is a developing story…