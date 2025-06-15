“If you had asked me this question last year, I’d probably have said no. Now that we’ve lost, I’ll say, ‘Yeah, of course—you’ve got to lose before you win.” That’s what Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said on June 4, 2025, during a press conference. His comment made everyone in the room laugh—it was clearly intended as a joke. But what was McDavid really trying to say with that message? We may not know exactly, but now the time has come to prove the last part of his statement true.

After the Game 5 loss, the Edmonton Oilers have reached a critical point—a true do-or-die situation. The Florida Panthers are now just one win away from repeating their 2023–24 Stanley Cup triumph over the same opponent. But don’t worry, Oilers fans—history and stats still offer reasons to stay optimistic, even in this high-pressure moment. Now, the Oilers find themselves on the verge of a potential comeback, needing to win two straight games after falling behind following a 2-2 series tie.

And what could serve as motivation or an example for the Oilers to bounce back in Game 6 and push for a series win? There’s actually a solid list to look at. Currently, the Oilers are in a 3-2 position—exactly the same scenario faced by eight other teams in NHL history who went on to win the Stanley Cup by taking the final two games after trailing 3-2 in the series.

The most recent team to bounce back after a 3-2 record in the Stanley Cup Final was Brad Marchand’s 2011 Boston Bruins. Before that, in 2009, the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup, even after Taylor Swift attended one of their games. Fans say the ‘Taylor Swift curse’ dooms teams to mostly lose if the pop queen attends their crucial games or meets star players. However, this theory has proven to be false multiple times. The most recent example is Jeff Skinner, who continued to perform well despite meeting Swift.

Then there’s the Lightning team of 2004, the Avalanche of 2001, the Canadiens of 1971, the Maple Leafs of 1964, the Red Wings of 1950, and again the Leafs of 1942. So, there are plenty of examples that prove the Cup can still be won, even when the other team is just one step away and your team is two steps behind. The only question now is: will the Edmonton Oilers become the ninth team on the list? Let’s see what happens. The Oilers need to win two more games, while the Panthers are just one win away.

The Panthers at just one game away…

37-year-old Brad Marchand scored two goals in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final and made history. He became the first 37-year-old veteran to score five goals in five games during the NHL postseason. He is the main threat to the Edmonton Oilers’ dream of ending their 35-year Stanley Cup drought. When asked about Game 5, Marchand didn’t state the obvious.

Marchand said, “It’s just how it plays sometimes. Sometimes you get bounces, sometimes you don’t. But definitely be grateful to be in this opportunity and have another opportunity to be in the Final and be part of a really good team, for sure.” Since he entered the city of Florida, Brad has scored 6 goals. No surprise he doesn’t make assists. But because of such classic plays, goal by goal, the Edmonton Oilers are skidding steps away from the Stanley Cup Final.

To specifically discuss what the Panthers are doing right and what the Oilers are lacking would be a good starting point. Since Game 3, the Panthers have been starting games like the Lightning—and that’s where their chances of winning increase. Coming back in the second or third period is no easy task. While revealing the secret to success, Marchand said on June 14, “It’s about staying connected, supporting each other, and finding strength in our collective spirit.” These are the key ingredients behind the Florida Panthers’ perfect victories.

Marchand is making headlines today after scoring two goals. But there is still plenty of firepower in the armor of the Panthers, and also in the armor of the Oilers. The Edmonton Oilers have experience bouncing back, having secured three crucial wins already. Now, with Game 6 approaching, they need just one more win to tie the series again. Let’s see if Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can step up and help the Oilers become the ninth team in NHL history to complete a comeback from a 3-to-2 series deficit.