brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/US Sports

Edmonton Oilers’ Early Error Leads to Panthers’ Breakaway Goal in Critical Stanley Cup Game 6

ByNavjyot Kaur

Jun 17, 2025 | 9:29 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

It’s Game 6, finally, and stakes are high already. The Florida Panthers are leading the series 3-2 so far, and the Edmonton Oilers are trying their best to make it a win today at the Amerant Bank Arena. But they’ve already made their lives difficult, thanks to a costly error.

Less than 5 minutes into the first period, with no real pressure on him, Mattias Ekholm delivered an ill-advised pass to Evan Bouchard who took his own sweet time trying to settle the puck down, giving the Panthers’ Sam Reinhart the perfect opportunity to pick his pocket and score a breakaway goal. And just like that Edmonton found themselves trailing in the first period. Again.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Did Ekholm's blunder just cost the Oilers their shot at the championship? What's your take?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved