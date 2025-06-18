Edmonton Oilers’ Early Error Leads to Panthers’ Breakaway Goal in Critical Stanley Cup Game 6

It’s Game 6, finally, and stakes are high already. The Florida Panthers are leading the series 3-2 so far, and the Edmonton Oilers are trying their best to make it a win today at the Amerant Bank Arena. But they’ve already made their lives difficult, thanks to a costly error.

Less than 5 minutes into the first period, with no real pressure on him, Mattias Ekholm delivered an ill-advised pass to Evan Bouchard who took his own sweet time trying to settle the puck down, giving the Panthers’ Sam Reinhart the perfect opportunity to pick his pocket and score a breakaway goal. And just like that Edmonton found themselves trailing in the first period. Again.

This is a developing story…