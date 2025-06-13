Edmonton Oilers Fail to Break Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup Domination Despite Game 4 Win

The first four games really highlight just how close this 2025 Stanley Cup Final is. So, the Edmonton Oilers pulled off a close win in Game 1, but then the Florida Panthers bounced back in Game 2. NHL fans got to see Brad Marchand step up as the hero for his team, scoring in double overtime. Then, the Sunrise team totally crushed it in Game 3, winning 6-1! The series’ most dramatic swing, however, occurred in Game 4.

Florida jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first period, looking like they were in control. But then Edmonton came charging back, netting three goals in the second and adding another in the third to level the score. In the end, Leon Draisaitl came through with the overtime winner, capping off a tough 5-4 comeback that tied the series at 2-2.

Even with that exciting performance, Florida’s chances of winning the championship didn’t really change much. Indeed, on X, MoneyPuck.com shared the latest Stanley Cup winning ratio, where the Florida Panthers have a 52.4% chance of winning, while the Edmonton Oilers only have 47.6%.

The odds are pretty close, showing how the fortunes have been swinging in the match-ups—Florida has had some strong plays, but Edmonton’s offense is really something to watch. MoneyPuck’s model seems to focus on more than just the outcomes; it looks at how teams perform over the season, how well special teams are doing, and the quality of goaltending too.

Edmonton pulled off an amazing comeback, but Florida has really impressed with their depth, solid defense, and calmness. You can see it in how they dominated Game 3 and kept things tight in the earlier games. So, the OT win in Game 4 didn’t really change the predictive balance all that much.

As we gear up for Game 5 in Edmonton, with the series all tied up, you can really feel the momentum on both sides. Florida is looking to take charge and prove their small advantage, while Edmonton wants to make the most of their confidence and the support of their home crowd. So, what did the Panthers’ coach have to say after this loss?

Florida Panthers head coach opens up after Game 4 loss

It’s totally okay to own up to a few flaws when your NHL team is on fire. “I think we have a real good handle on the depth of it… We’ve had two overtime losses now that are painful, and we’ve enjoyed the two wins, so we’re flat now. It’s great for the fans, it truly is. I felt this way about the series last year,” said Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice, reflecting on the loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4.

In Game 1 and now in Game 4, the Panthers ended up losing to the Oilers in overtime. It stings a bit, but Maurice really appreciates the intense hockey action. He’s really happy that the fans get to see this. He also expressed his appreciation for the two teams in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, saying, “I think it’s great for the game. We’ve got a Canadian team and a US-based team; we’ve got some of the best players in the world for sure, incredible depth on both teams. Everybody’s trying so hard. It’s impressive to watch.”

Of course, Maurice wants his team to win, but he’s really intrigued by how the series is unfolding. Every player involved is a world-class hockey star, and that’s definitely something to admire.