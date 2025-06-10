Edmonton Oilers Fail to Force Florida Panthers Into Joining 74-Year-Old Stanley Cup Series Record

“We know what they’re about… It’s nice to get a shot at getting some revenge,” said Oilers star Leon Draisaitl. The German forward’s Oilers offensive line buddy, Connor McDavid, likes their chances this year, saying their journey to the final has been “Smooth and steady,” compared to last season. However, after two hard-fought games that went to overtime, Game 3 saw things swing in their opponent’s favor.

While the Oilers handled the Cats to pull off a win in Game 1, things got a little dicey for the Oilers in Game 2. “Well, tonight it was puck execution. I know our passes weren’t sharp; we gave away a lot of pucks,” Kris Knoblauch said after the double overtime loss. Unfortunately for Edmonton, things only got worse in Game 3. The Florida Panthers dominated the challengers, winning the game 6-1, and with an opportunity at a unique record went out the window.

What’s that record, you ask? Well, TSN Pierre LeBrun revealed it just ahead of the pivotal game. “Only once in NHL history has the first three games of the Stanley Cup final all gone to OT, back in 1951 (Habs-Leafs). Can Oilers-Panthers join that historical mark tonight?” wrote the hockey insider. Unfortunately, after forcing both Game 1 and 2 to go into overtime with late equalizers, we now know that the Edmonton Oilers failed to join that exclusive club 74 years later.

This story is developing…