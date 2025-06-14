Edmonton Oilers Fans Go Crazy Over Last Minute Line Up Change: “Big Mistake”

Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final is definitely a key matchup in this already legendary series. Indeed, did you see the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4? They pulled off an incredible comeback, turning a 3-0 deficit into a thrilling OT win! Now, the momentum is back on their side, and it’s all set for an exciting showdown in front of a pumped-up crowd at Rogers Place. You know, Game 5 has always been a big deal in the series. It’s interesting how the team that wins it usually ends up taking home the Cup about 73% of the time.

Both teams have shown some impressive offense, but there are also hints of goaltending issues. Take Edmonton’s goalie switch in Game 4, for example, and the Florida Panthers’ occasional inconsistencies, even though Sergei Bobrovsky has managed to find his rhythm in goal. With such tight margins, Game 5 is a big deal: it might just be the turning point of the series. Edmonton has the home ice advantage now, and both teams are really eager to take charge in the upcoming best-of-three matchup. It seems like the Oilers have switched things up at the last minute.

On X, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared an update on the home team, stating, “Stecher staying in…Arvidsson for Kapanen.” Friedman mentioned that defenseman Troy Stecher will stay in the lineup. “Troy’s been very valuable to our team through the regular season and playoffs,” Knoblauch said before Game 4 about the defenseman, and it looks like the coach would also stick with him for Game 5. “I think probably one thing we as a coaching staff appreciate a lot from Troy is how dependable he is. No matter if he’s playing big minutes, regularly, hasn’t played for a long period of time, anytime we’ve needed him, he’s given us really good minutes and usually is not making mistakes. As a defenseman, that’s really important.”

On the other hand, Viktor Arvidsson would replace Kasperi Kapanen in the starting lineup for the forwards. It looks like the Oilers are aiming for a bit more physicality and energy in their lineup. They see Arvidsson’s speed and forechecking skills as a good match for taking on Florida’s style of play.

Now that the home-ice advantage is back with Edmonton, the team is making some changes to boost their defensive discipline and bring in that gritty determination. The Oilers are aiming to finish strong in the series, which is currently tied 2-2 against the Panthers. But, you know, the fans were pretty confused by this move.

Edmonton Oilers fans are left confused

With Kasperi Kapanen being such a key player for the Oilers’ momentum, it’s no wonder fans are taken aback by the coaching staff’s choice to shake things up. One fan even said, “I think taking Kapanen out is a crazy decision.” This comment really cuts to the chase, showing clear disagreement with the decision. It says, “I thought Kapanen speed has been a factor. But what do I know..just a fan.” One fan shared their disappointment, saying, “Big mistake.”

Besides this change, the Oilers also shared another big decision. So, in Game 5, it looks like Stuart Skinner won’t be starting; instead, Calvin Pickard will be taking the net as the backup goalie. Absolutely, he really deserves it! So, Pickard jumped in during Game 4 when his team was down 3-0, and wow, did he deliver! He made an incredible 22 saves out of 23 shots, and that one glove save in overtime? Absolutely stunning—it hit the crossbar!

That moment really sparked Edmonton’s amazing comeback and turned the tide for the Oilers. But this fan is just shocked, saying, “Why. Why would we do that.” Once again, a brief and pointed critique, as this comment said, “sitting Kapanen is nuts.”

Fans seem really surprised and let down by Kapanen’s removal. They see his speed and recent contributions as way too important to sit out, especially at such a crucial time in the series. Well, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if these new players will really make a difference for the Oilers and help them take control of the series.