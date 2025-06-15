Edmonton Oilers Gain Golden State Warriors Star’s Support Days After Panthers Received Bam Adebayo’s Backing

“I thought we did a lot of good things. Yeah, it’s a best-of-three. With losing this one, we’ve got to go in there (Edmonton) and win one eventually, so hopefully we can do it in Game 5,” Panthers right winger Matthew Tkachuk said after the Game 4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. And here we are—Game 5, the one that will break the 2-2 tie, is upon us. But did you know? As the Oilers and Panthers gear up for the tiebreaker, stars from other sports are stepping in to support their favorite team.

When the series had moved to Florida, a Miami Heat star had joined the Panthers’ bandwagon, bringing some NBA flair to the Amerant Bank Arena. Before Game 3 started, the Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo fired up the Panthers fans when he appeared in the arena with a custom Panthers sweater. He wore the number 13 jersey and served as the team’s guest drummer and energized the packed arena before puck drop. The Miami Heat franchise also reacted to it on X saying, “Let’s gooooo! #TimeToHunt.” And now that the series is back in Alberta again, a Golden State Warriors star has dropped by to support the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers posted a photo of Warriors star Brandin Podziemski in a franchise uniform. The Oilers posted a picture with a caption: “Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski is at @RogersPlace to cheer on the #Oilers in Game 5! 🏀 #LetsGoOilers.” Brandin was asked before the game why he supports the Edmonton Oilers even if he is not Canadian. And the NBA star replied, “My first Oilers game was in, I think, 2013, in Tampa Bay Lightning, going for a family trip every year with my family to Florida. My stepfather took me to the hockey game, and I didn’t know anything about it. Just fell in love with the team’s uniform, obviously.”

