Edmonton Oilers’ Game 5 Loss Edges Them Closer to Boston Bruins’ Stanley Cup Collapse

To paraphrase the iconic Linkin Park, the Edmonton Oilers are one step closer to the edge. But are they also about to break? Game 6 will tell. But for now, it seems like Kris Knoblauch’s boys aren’t in control of things in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals. With the hopes of redeeming themselves for the loss to the Panthers in the 2024 Cup Finals slowly starting to fade, the Oilers just might get their names in the same club as the Bruins.

That’s one weird Brad Marchand connection, huh? And to think that it’s the Canadian winger who has been the biggest root of the Edmonton Oilers’ woes in this year’s ultimate hockey best-of-7 series. However, while Marchand seeks to make his debut run with the Cats one to remember, the Pacific Division powerhouse is just one defeat away from being teammates with the 37-year-old’s former camp.

Daily Faceoff‘s Jeff Marek hopped on X on June 14 to reveal how the Edmonton Oilers and the Boston Bruins could soon end up in the same league. “The last team to lose back-to-back in the Stanley Cup final were the Boston Bruins in 1977 + 1978,” Marek highlights how Connor McDavid & Co. could be en route to getting named in one of the most embarrassing lists in the NHL, should they fall to the Panthers in Game 6 on Tuesday.

But this really wasn’t on the table. The Oilers started off the Finals in a brilliant way. A spectacular win at home to kick things off made many fans believe that this was finally the year Edmonton would win the Stanley Cup after 35 agonizing seasons. But instead, Game 5 came with a heartbreaking loss at Rogers Place, and the Oilers are closer to matching the Bruins’ record, instead of following in the footsteps of Wayne Gretzky and replicating his success with the Canadian franchise.

The story is developing