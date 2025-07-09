Edmonton Oilers’ Honest Revelation Behind Isaac Howard Trade Divides NHL Community

It’s no secret that the Edmonton Oilers are desperate for results after two back-to-back Stanley Cup defeats. Despite the superstars Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, and others finding success against every other team, the Florida Panthers have been their kryptonite. Naturally, the Oilers are out hunting for talent that’ll get them results, and that search has led them to Isaac Howard.

Howard is a forward at Michigan State who has won the highest prize an NCAA hockey player can win: the 2025 Hobey Baker Award. The award came courtesy of Forward’s stellar performance last season when he scored 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games. Despite the achievement, the forward didn’t consider it above winning a national championship with his team.

“I want to win a national championship. I didn’t play to win a Hobey,” he said, as per NHL.com. “At the end of the day, I want to win a national championship. I think we’re going to have the group to do it. It comes down to the tournament at the end of the year. We’ve just got to be ready and make sure we don’t leave anything on the table,” he added. Maybe it was this hunger that convinced the Edmonton Oilers to seal the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, while Isaac Howard’s dream of winning an NCAA championship will remain a dream, the hockey forward just jumped straight to the big leagues. “#Oilers believe Isaac Howard is ready to enter #NHL immediately – signed out of @MSU_Hockey and be in Edmonton’s opening night lineup. Fascinating trade,” NHL insider Frank Seravalli wrote on X while reporting on the trade.

AD

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Isaac Howard

“Depending on who you trust, some scouts think O’Reilly is the better long-term prospect. Howard is NHL-ready now,” added Seravalli. And this is where the fan base couldn’t agree either. You see, the Oilers didn’t acquire Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning for draft picks. Instead, the Edmonton Oilers traded one of their young prospects, Sam O’Reilly, during their Tuesday trade.

Edmonton Oilers’ fans debated who won the trade

Just as Frank Seravalli judged the trade to be a fascinating one, the fans also couldn’t decide. A select few thought that it was a win-win situation for both teams. “Blessed for this near-even, summer, prospect deal. Howard, a ’22 late 1, O’Reilly a ’24 late 1. Fascinating, like you said,” commented one hockey fan. That’s because, like Isaac Howard, the Oilers picked O’Reilly in the first round of the draft.

The Lightning selected the former Big Ten Tournament MVP in the first round (No. 31) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers picked up the 19-year-old forward as the No. 32 pick in the first round in 2024. While Sam O’Reilly didn’t win the most prestigious individual award at the university level in Canada, he also impressed last season.

O’Reilly scored 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) in 62 games for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. Despite the impressive stat sheet, some fans thought the Oilers won the trade. “Edmonton wins this trade, no hate the,” commented one hockey fan. However, that didn’t mean everyone had similar confidence in Howard, who signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Oilers.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Isaac Howard

In fact, some thought the hockey forward would be in the minor league quite early in the season. “He’s gunna be in the AHL by game 10,” commented one fan. The sentiment flew in the face of what Seravalli wrote about the Edmonton Oilers’ confidence in the 21-year-old forward. Another fan had similar doubts about the unproven forward, especially compared to O’Reilly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Neither guy has proven anything – but I’d rather take the guy who plays C (center), shoots right, and is on the better side of 6 feet,” wrote one Oilers fan. “O’Reilly could have been our Lundell IMO. Howard? Don’t we have the same thing in Savoie? An undersized top-six offensive winger?” the fan argued, comparing him to not one but two players.

The Florida Panthers picked up Anton Lundell in 2021 when he was a promising player making waves with the Finnish national team. In three years, Lundell became a crucial cog in a team that just won their second straight Stanley Cup. The fan also highlighted Howard’s similarity with Matthew Savoie. A fellow 21-year-old talent, the Edmonton Oilers acquired him from the Buffalo Sabres for Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio in July 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then came those who couldn’t make up their minds. “On the surface, I like it more for Tampa. More long-term potential with O’Reilly. But Edmonton is desperate, in win-now mode, and has cap issues, so it makes sense,” commented one fan. It’s no secret that teams often spend on players they feel will give them the best return a few years down the line.

It’s the reason why the New York Islanders signed a talent like Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer. However, from what Frank Seravalli indicated, the Edmonton Oilers don’t want to lose a third Stanley Cup final. Yet, what do you think of the trade? Tell us which side you’re on in the comments.