Edmonton Oilers Look to Repeat 41-Year-Old History After Making Calvin Pickard Decision for Game 5

Kris Knoblauch wasn’t sure which goalie to go ahead with. “Both goalies have been really good and key for us to getting here,” the head coach said, highlighting both Stuart Skinner’s and Calvin Pickard’s performances but without confirming his final decision about whom to start in Game 5, further sparking confusion among the fans and Oilers community.

The Edmonton Oilers bounced back during Game 4 of the final series by winning a thrilling 5-4 game against the Florida Panthers. Not only did it even the series for both teams, but it revived the Oilers’ fading hopes for their Stanley Cup dream. However, it came with a twist when, towards the end of the first period, Skinner was replaced by Pickard after giving the opponents a 3-0 lead already.

Kris Knoblauch explained that he had made the decision to shake things up as the Oilers had largely been “flat” in the first period. Thankfully for him, it worked just fine with Pickard saving everything except for the Sam Reinhart shot that came with less than 20 seconds left in regulation. “Picks comes in and makes some huge saves so it’s nice that we’ve got a nice tandem that they’re going back and forth. Each one of them has been really solid for us,” Knoblauch said later. Well, the back and forth has gone in Pickard’s favor this time as he is guarding the net for the Oilers, who, it looks like, have taken a page from the book of the 1984 Oilers team.

Sportsnet Stats on X dropped the bombshell on X, highlighting Edmonton repeating its history since 1984. “Oilers look to become the first team to win the #StanleyCup when using 2 starting goalies in the final series since…..the Oilers in 1984 (Andy Moog & Grant Fuhr),” the post read.

This is a developing story…