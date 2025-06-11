Edmonton Oilers Star Dismisses Claims About Florida Panthers’ ‘Physical Game’ Despite 140-Minutes Penalty

With 29.83 hits per game, the Florida Panthers have easily been the most aggressive team in the 2024-25 season. And unlucky for the Edmonton Oilers, all that physicality seems to be slipping through even more in the Stanley Cup Finals. Or maybe it’s just the Cats’ way of intimidating Connor McDavid & Co. into retaining the Cup in Miami. However, the challengers aren’t ready to cave in just yet.

Game 3 between the Western and Eastern Conference champions was but a one-sided affair. From the moment the puck dropped, it was all Florida, and the Edmonton Oilers never looked to be in command of the game. Maybe that’s why Viktor Arvidsson got carried away and knocked Sergei Bobrovsky off his feet. But the hit also underscored something important: the Oilers are ready to meet the Cats’ aggression head-on.

In a YouTube upload by the official Edmonton Oilers account from June 10, Corey Perry, the lone goalscorer for the team in Game 3, was heard talking about how he and his teammates aren’t going to let the defending champions walk over them. On being asked if he noticed this year’s Stanley Cup Finals being even more physical than last year’s, Perry answered, “I don’t know. I mean, that’s the way you know they play. They play physical. We know that. I don’t know if it’s any more physical from last year to this year.”

