Edmonton Oilers’ Zach Hyman Recalls His Message to the Team Post Last Year’s Stanley Cup Heartbreak

Edmonton Oilers‘ star Zach Hyman was on an absolute tear until disaster struck in Game 4 against Dallas. Besides scoring 5 goals and notching 6 assists in 15 games, Hyman set the tone for the Oilers’ offensive line aggression with a whopping 11 hits. Unfortunately, his contribution came to an abrupt end after Mason Marchment‘s hit dislocated his right wrist and damaged his ligaments. Yet, has that injury kept Hyman away?

Absolutely not, as the Oilers star joined Sportsnet’s Hockey Central panel amid his team going up against the Florida Panthers in Game 2. And it was during that segment that one of the panelists mentioned the winger’s speech from the previous year. It was a poignant speech that came naturally to the NHL forward after the Oilers came within touching distance of winning the Stanley Cup in Game 7.

“There’s nothing that’s going to make this feel better. I have nothing to say, but I know we’re going to be back. I f—— know we’re going to be back, boys. I know it in my f—— heart,” Zach Hyman said to his teammates just moments after losing the ultimate prize. While the sadness and frustration were palpable in his speech, the powerful words also carried a sense of determination and resilience to do better.

