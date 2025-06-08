Edmonton Shocks NHL as Stanley Cup Finals Against Florida Marks New Record

It’s that time of the year again. After a long and winding road, the Stanley Cup Finals are back, and there’s no shortage of entertainment. “When you go to the Cup Final you never know if you’re going to be here again,” said Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers before the high-octane best-of-7 series commenced. But, thankfully, the challengers do have something to use as a kick to the engines.

The Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers are back for the ultimate hockey dance for the second straight year, while this is the Cats’ third consecutive Stanley Cup Finals appearance. While it remains to be seen if the Oilers can redeem themselves from the 2024 heartbreak, they are definitely winning on other fronts. And that’s definitely worth celebrating.

Peter, an Edmonton Oilers fan, shared an X post by ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes on June 7 to share details of the franchise’s latest milestone. “In speaking with sources, I can report the @EdmontonOilers have eclipsed last year’s @NHL single season franchise record revenue this season,” Weekes wrote in his social media post, and Peter couldn’t be happier about the feat, as the Stanley Cup Finals rage on.

“4th smallest city in the NHL in population and we break the record for revenue in an NHL season (a record we set last year),” wrote the Edmonton Oilers loyalist before making a sonorous claim. “Oilers fans are the most passionate fans in the world and it’s not up for debate.” Peter wasn’t looking for any backtalk against the squad that’s playing its second straight Stanley Cup Finals.

As per Statista, the Edmonton Oilers, after the Game 2 Stanley Cup Finals whirlwind against the Panthers on Friday, have already surpassed the previous year’s revenue numbers. With the back-to-back record-breaking revenue in the bag, things are only set to get even better, especially since there’s going to be at least one more game to be played at Rogers Place.

The Edmonton Oilers are now the sixth-most valuable NHL franchise, despite being the 4th smallest one in terms of the host city’s population. In the 2023-24 season, the Oilers reported 388 million in revenues. Based on all the talk about how the current year’s numbers are even higher, one could keep fingers crossed that the numbers could cross the 400 million mark this time around.

However, as per CNBC, the Oilers’ 2024 revenue was $379 million. On the other hand, despite being the sixth-most valuable franchise, Edmonton managed to surpass all the teams in the Top 5 as a testament to how passionate the city is about hockey. After all, this is where the “Great One,” Wayne Gretzky, spent a large chunk of his NHL career, and you can bet your limbs that he didn’t decide to come here without knowing that he would be beloved by the fans.

So, how could all the good news be made even sweeter?

Respite in the Stanley Cup Finals for the Edmonton Oilers?

The Edmonton Oilers secured their spot in the postseason by finishing the regular season in 3rd place, behind the LA Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights. However, things were vastly different once the playoffs kicked in. In the first two rounds, Connor McDavid and his teammates defeated both of their Pacific Division comrades while eliminating the Kings from Round 1 for the fourth straight year. The Stanley Cup Finals hopes only grew stronger.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers Mar 22, 2025 Edmonton, Alberta, CAN Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch seen on the players bench during the third period at Rogers Place. Edmonton Rogers Place Alberta CAN, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWalterxTychnowiczx 20250322_tbs_tb1_401

The Dallas Stars, who themselves defeated the beefy Washington Capitals led by the iconic Alex Ovechkin, also couldn’t hold a candle to Edmonton’s might in the Western Conference Finals and ceded the series 4-1. Now, in the Stanley Cup Finals, the best-of-7 series is tied 1-1, but the Panthers will have the advantage in Game 3, as the action returns to Amerant Bank Arena for the next two matches.

But the Oilers have already achieved more than just reaching the Stanley Cup Finals. Defeating the Panthers in Game 1, Edmonton has put an end to Paul Maurice’s incredible postseason record, landing a significant blow to the Cats’ stomach. But could that be enough to break Florida’s confidence? Tell us your thoughts below!