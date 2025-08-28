Edmonton Worries Over Connor McDavid Brushed off by 22-Year Veteran Hockey Insider

There’s a buzz in the air in Edmonton as Connor McDavid, the NHL’s most exciting player and captain of the Oilers, heads into the last year of his contract without an extension yet. Ever since July 1, when he could start signing a new deal, everyone in the hockey world has been buzzing with talk about what’s next for him. McDavid has been really open with the fans, even saying recently, “You know, I said at the end of June, you know, I had every intention just to take my time with it, and I still feel the same way. I have every intention to win in Edmonton. That’s my only focus.”

Without a signed contract, there’s been a lot of chatter and worry among the Oilers’ dedicated fans. They’re anxious that their superstar might leave if the team doesn’t manage to make the most of its championship chances. In this uncertain time, a clear voice has popped up in the media landscape. Elliotte Friedman, a seasoned hockey insider, has pretty much waved away the growing concerns coming out of Edmonton.

The NHL Rumor Report shared on X that he mentioned, “As long as he’s unsigned, it’s a massive story. At face value, I take McDavid at his word. He wants to win in Edmonton.”

The Oilers’ captain has made it clear: he’s all about winning the Stanley Cup in Edmonton and snagging an Olympic gold medal for Canada. He’s taking his time with the contract, and it’s not about trying to gain an advantage or looking elsewhere. It’s a thoughtful approach to make sure the organization is set up for lasting success in the long run.

Friedman seems to think that the panic might be a bit over the top. He believes Connor McDavid is really dedicated to his team and is just super focused on winning. The insider really gets it, seeing past all the chaos. His understanding showcases that someone like McDavid, with his talent and character, isn’t just playing mind games; he’s seriously thinking about what’s next for the team.

The potential Connor McDavid contract

As he heads into the last year of his eight-year, $100 million deal, which averages out to around $12.5 million a year, Connor McDavid made it clear that he’s not in a hurry to sort out an extension. His camp has started discussing with the Oilers’ front office about contract terms—neither the money nor the length has been figured out yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, with all the buzz going around, NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared his thoughts. He mentioned, “This is a pure spitball; I believe it will be somewhere between $16-17.5 million a year on a four year deal; it could be anywhere from 2 to 8, I don’t think they’ve ruled out 8; 4 years might be the sweet spot.”

It looks like even with a short-term deal of two or four years, McDavid is set to become the NHL’s highest-paid player when his contract kicks in for the 2026–27 season. This will definitely help cement his status among the top players in the game. Amid all the chatter, it seems like most insiders think that Connor McDavid and the Oilers are likely to come to an agreement.