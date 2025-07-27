18-Year-Old US Hockey Star Reveals Driving Force Behind 2026 World Junior Championship Three-Peat Bid

The National Junior Team of the United States isn’t shying away from the pressure and also the opportunity that comes with chasing a third consecutive gold medal at the IIHF World Juniors Championship. Per league data, no team has accomplished the feat since Canada capped a run of five straight titles in 2009. For the Americans, this is quite uncharted territory. Back-to-back championships have placed them in rare company.

And now, for the first time in program history, they have a chance to build a true dynasty at the junior level. But despite winning the IIHF World Juniors Championship tournament six times, Team USA has never captured gold on home ice. They fell short in all seven previous attempts. But that could finally change this year, with the tournament set to take place in Chicago from December 26 – January 5, 2026. Chicago fans are known for their deep hockey tradition and knowledge.

And an 18-year-old star player is fired up to take the responsibility of his team to win the championship- Cole Eiserman. Eiserman is a left wing currently playing for Boston University. He was selected in the first round, 20th overall, by the New York Islanders in the 2024 NHL entry draft. Cole is one of nine returning players from the U.S. squad that captured gold with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against Finland in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship final held in Ottawa, Canada.

When asked about the 2026 World Juniors Championship, he just said, “I remember two years ago, (U.S. general manager) John Vanbiesbrouck was talking about how they never won in Sweden, and they ended up winning there (at the 2024 WJC).” He also added, “So, now we have to win in the States. Hopefully, history repeats itself with that, and we can win on home soil, which would be pretty cool, especially in Minnesota.” He has outshone in power play, penalty kill, and late-game scenarios.

Eiserman has recorded seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games so far in the US Under-20 championship. With another year of experience under his belt, he’s expected to play an even more prominent role as Team USA chases a historic third straight title. But right now, the United States team and Eiserman are focused on winning the cup at home.

The US team preps for the precursor of the World Junior Championship

The World Junior Summer Showcase is considered a precursor to the World Junior Championship. For that, the United States will host teams from Sweden, Finland, and Canada for a full slate of games between July 27 and August 2. This year, the showcase will take place in Minneapolis at the University of Minnesota’s Ridder Arena, a venue known for its rich hockey tradition and passionate fanbase. The ultimate aim of these games will be to strengthen the roster in a simulation.

The USA, Sweden, and Finland have nearly finalized their rosters for the World Junior Summer Showcase. Per Floridahockey.tv, Canada has not yet named its final roster, but is scheduled to practice on Sunday in Minneapolis. If we take a look at the roster of the United States, it includes 23 forwards, 15 defensemen, and 5 goalies. The list includes the following names:

Forwards

Kamil Bednarik, Boston University (NYI) Trevor Connelly, Providence (VGK) Cole Eiserman, Boston University (NYI) Kristian Epperson, Saginaw Spirit/Denver (LAK) James Hagens, Boston College (BOS) Will Horcoff, Michigan (PIT) Ben Kevan, Des Moines Buccaneers/Arizona State (NJD) Jacob Kvasnicka, U.S. National Under-18 Team/Penticton Vees (NYI) Ryker Lee, Madison Capitols/Michigan State (NSH) Cole McKinney, U.S. National Under-18 Team/Michigan (SJS) Brendan McMorrow, Waterloo Black Hawks/Denver (LAK) LJ Mooney, U.S. National Under-18 Team/Minnesota (MTL) Will Moore, U.S. National Under-18 Team/Boston College (BOS) Jack Murtagh, U.S. National Under-18 Team/Boston University (PHI) Aidan Park, Green Bay Gamblers/Michigan (EDM) Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth (DET) Cullen Potter, Arizona State (CGY) AJ Spellacy, Windsor Spitfires (CHI) Teddy Stiga, Boston College (NSH) Mac Swanson, North Dakota (PIT) Shane Vansaghi, Michigan State (PHI) Will Zellers, Green Bay Gamblers/North Dakota (BOS) Brodie Ziemer, Minnesota (BUF)

Defensemen

Henry Brzustewicz, London Knights (LAK) EJ Emery, North Dakota (NYR) Blake Fiddler, Edmonton Oil Kings (SEA) Elliot Groenewold, Quinnipiac (BOS) Tanner Henricks, Lincoln Stars/St. Cloud State (CBJ) Caeden Herrington, Lincoln Stars/Vermont (LAK) Logan Hensler, Wisconsin (OTT) Cole Hutson, Boston University (WSH) Adam Kleber, Minnesota Duluth (BUF) Sam Laurila, Fargo Force/North Dakota (NYI)* Luke Osburn, Youngstown Phantoms/Wisconsin (BUF) Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, Michigan Jacob Rombach, Lincoln Stars/Minnesota (NSH) Will Skahan, Boston College (UTA) John Whipple, Minnesota (DET)

Goalies

Nick Kempf, Notre Dame (WSH) Kam Hendrickson, Waterloo Black Hawks/UConn Cale Heil, Madison Capitols/North Dakota (TBL) Jack Parsons, Chicago Steel/Providence Patrick Quinlan, U.S. National Under-18 Team/Sarnia Sting/Notre Dame

Many of the players participating have already been drafted into the NHL, while some are going to be in the upcoming NHL drafts. So, it also signifies that this is not just a championship between amateurs, but it’s actually between future NHL stars. Now, let’s see which team dominates at the World Junior Summer Showcase, which will give us a hint to the 2026 World Junior Championship winner.