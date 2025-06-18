Emotional Brad Marchand Gets Honest About His Florida Panthers Future Post Stanley Cup Win

When Brad Marchand came to Florida, he immediately felt at home with the Panthers. “They’re in to win it, and it’s special to be a part of,” said the Canadian winger about his squad, acknowledging his excitement to see how the high-profile collab would unfold. But back in March, he probably wouldn’t have guessed that his first stint with the Miami team would turn out to be so profoundly successful. But could that be enough to sway Marchand’s decision about his future?

Amidst all the celebrations for the Florida Panthers winning the Stanley Cup for the second time in a row, one thing could slip everyone’s mind. Marchand is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, with his contract coming to an end. However, looking at how he became a crucial factor in the Cats’ title defense journey, many fans would suspect that the scintillating partnership should be extended a bit. What does Brad think about it?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In an X post by NHLonTNT from June 17, Brad Marchand could be heard spilling his heart out after winning the Stanley Cup by defeating the Oilers in game 6. During the on-ice conversation with NHL reporter Jackie Redmond, the Panthers’ winger was also asked if he would like to come back to South Florida to follow up on his first-year success with the Cats.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We’re going to see what happens here soon,” said Marchand in response. Not confirming anything. But not dismissing the possibilities, either.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The story is developing