Emotional Sam Reinhart Takes Stanley Cup for Special Hometown Visit

Sam Reinhart really stepped up during the 2024-25 season, playing a key part in helping the Florida Panthers win their second Stanley Cup in a row. It was an impressive performance for sure! The 29-year-old forward, who inked an eight-year, $69 million contract extension last summer, kept up his impressive performance, racking up 39 goals and 42 assists in 79 regular-season games.

During the playoffs, Reinhart really showed off his clutch scoring and leadership, especially with an amazing four-goal game in the Game 6 Cup-clincher against the Edmonton Oilers. That performance tied a historic NHL record and solidified his reputation as a big-game player. Reinhart really felt this victory, especially since he has such a strong emotional bond with the Panthers organization. He’s been eager to stay in South Florida and work towards building a dynasty. After a tough season, the highlight was the beloved tradition of each player getting a day with the Stanley Cup.

For Reinhart, there was no question about where he would take that iconic trophy: back home to West Vancouver, British Columbia. His journey with the Cup was a touching nod to the community that helped shape him. It was a whirlwind of gratitude and shared joy, showcasing the values his family instilled in him. His visit really showed how to celebrate a championship by giving back. For Reinhart, that ring wasn’t just about personal achievement; it was a way to spread happiness to others.

According to The Hockey News, he shared, “That was probably my favorite part of the day. Just brightening up people’s days, seeing the children and the families…I think this ring was worn by a couple thousand kids today, and that was probably the highlight. This is where it all started. To have this opportunity again, there’s no better or more ideal spot to bring it back to than West Vancouver, where I grew up.”

Reinhart’s day really hit home when he visited the BC Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House. It was here that the true weight of the Stanley Cup’s symbolic power was felt most profoundly. His journey was filled with full-circle moments, each one recognizing the people and places that helped him along the way to the NHL. One memorable stop was at West Vancouver Fire Station No. 4, where he took a moment to thank the crew who had come to the rescue during a fire at his family’s home almost twenty years ago. That fire was accidentally ignited by a young Sam and his brothers while they were having a wrestling match.

This gesture, almost twenty years later, really showed a deep and lasting gratitude, proving that he never forgot the community heroes from his younger days. So, the Stanley Cup celebrations for the Panthers were pretty wild, and there was this moment with Reinhart when someone brought up a question regarding Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

Sam Reinhart was having none of it

The way the Panthers celebrated the Cup was pretty wild! So, there was this moment when Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov was on Instagram Live, and someone asked him about Oilers captain Connor McDavid. Just as Barkov was about to say something, Sam Reinhart jumped in and said, “Shut the f*ck up!” This was a big change from Reinhart’s earlier compliments about McDavid just a few months back when they were teammates on Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Back then, he had referred to McDavid as “the best player in the world” and had a lot of nice things to say about his speed and work ethic. The celebration was wild and full of drinks, so Reinhart’s comment probably wasn’t meant to be mean-spirited. It just came from the thrill of the moment and the intense feelings that come with the rivalry.

Also, the Panthers had some pretty bold celebrations, like when they teased the Oilers by blasting their playoff anthem, “Pink Pony Club,” in the locker room and even at a nightclub in Miami. They definitely celebrated like champions.