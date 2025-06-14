Emotional Wayne Gretzky Honors Oilers Teammate Killed in 9/11

Wayne Gretzky had the chance to share locker rooms and life moments with so many teammates throughout his amazing NHL and WHA journey, but Garnet “Ace” Bailey really stood out as one of the most important ones. During the 1978-79 season in Edmonton, Gretzky, just 17 at the time, had Bailey as his first professional roommate and mentor. At 30 years old, Bailey was like a big brother to him, showing him the ropes of toughness, loyalty, and professionalism. Their connection grew stronger with both on-ice guidance and off-ice support.

Ace was there for the teenage prodigy, helping him figure out new routines, sharing meals and family trips, keeping him safe from any physical threats, and even coaching him through those tricky early contract decisions. Bailey’s deep, personal connection turned him into more than just a teammate for Gretzky; he became a trusted mentor during those crucial early years—an influence that the “Great One” would carry with him throughout his career. Once, Ace predicted Gretzky’s hockey future, stating, “Kid. You listen to me, and if you follow what I’m telling you, you’re going to win a lot of championships.”

Tragically, Ace was on United Airlines Flight 175 on September 11, 2001, heading to Kings’ training camp when it was hijacked and crashed into the South Tower, taking his life at the age of 53. Recently, Wayne Gretzky shared a really touching tribute on his IG story, saying, “Ace we are always thinking about you and your family.”

via Imago Image via Facebook/ Rosemary Effiong

Bailey was a beloved part of the hockey world. He wasn’t just a tough left wing who helped the Boston Bruins snag Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972; he also made a name for himself as a well-respected pro scout and the Director of Professional Scouting for the Los Angeles Kings. After his playing days, he took on scouting roles that led him to the Edmonton Oilers, where he helped the team snag five Stanley Cup wins in the 1980s.

Later, he joined the Kings and played a key role in developing their talent pipeline. Ace’s legacy lives on in several ways: there’s the LA Kings mascot “Bailey,” the team’s “Ace Bailey Memorial Award,” the Ace Bailey Children’s Foundation that helps kids in the hospital, and the special placement of the Stanley Cup at the 9/11 Memorial for his family after the Kings won the championship in 2012. But this isn’t the first time Gretzky has thought back on one of the key figures in his career.

Wayne Gretzky and the hockey world will never forget him

Garnet “Ace” Bailey was seen as the heartbeat of the locker room, and after his tragic passing, he left a lasting impression in the hearts of everyone who knew him. Wayne Gretzky once shared with a lot of feeling, “He reminded me so much of my dad. He was like my best friend. Like a brother. My second dad.”

Even Kevin Lowe, the Oilers’ then-general manager, didn’t know what to say back then. He mentioned, “Ace was one of the most popular guys in the NHL and he was a friend to all of us. You will be hard-pressed to find anyone who hasn’t been touched by his incredible personality. Words can’t express how we feel right now.”

Bailey wasn’t just respected; he was truly loved for building strong connections, providing guidance, and creating a safe and professional environment. His loss was felt everywhere, not just on the ice. He was that steady, uplifting presence that teammates relied on, both during games and in their everyday lives.