ESPN Analyst Takes Aim at NHL Market Myths

Following the conclusion of his hockey career, Kevin Weekes has really made a name for himself in hockey media, working as an analyst for both NHL Network and ESPN. His firsthand experience with different teams and markets really adds weight to his observations. It shows just how crucial it is to rethink those long-held beliefs about what makes a team desirable and what the market value is in the NHL. So, if we take a look at his career, he was drafted 41st overall by the Florida Panthers—the newest expansion team at the time—back in 1993.

This early experience really helped him grasp the challenges that expansion franchises deal with when it comes to putting together competitive rosters and attracting fans. Weekes had an NHL career that lasted from 1995 to 2009. Over those years, he played in 348 games for several teams, including the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils. He racked up 105 wins, faced 163 losses, and had 19 shutouts, all while maintaining a career goals-against average (GAA) of 2.88 and a save percentage of .903.

Recently, the former NHL goaltender who’s now a well-respected ESPN analyst shared some thoughts on the hypocrisy around NHL expansion and relocated teams on X. He pointed out, “As someone that was drafted by and played for expansion and relocated teams ; the tax code has always been the tax code, weather has always been the weather- many people saying how advantageous that is are the same ones that used to mock those markets and clubs…”

Weekes indicates out a double standard in the way some NHL markets are looked at. He mentions that things like climate and tax structures—elements that have always been around—are now being highlighted as perks for certain southern markets by the same individuals who once laughed at those places for being unsuitable for hockey.

This hypocrisy really stands out, especially since Weekes previously reported on the possibility of expanding to cities like Atlanta for a third try, along with Houston and even New Orleans. So, it looks like despite the criticism, there’s a chance the NHL could make a comeback in Atlanta.

Is there a possibility of the NHL returning to Atlanta?

Atlanta is on the lookout for a chance to bring back an NHL team for the third time, after the Flames left in 1980 and the Thrashers in 2011. Even though there have been some tough times in the past, there’s a fresh push happening now, led by two well-known groups that are working to bring professional hockey back to the area. There’s this initiative that’s being led by Vernon Krause, an Atlanta businessman. He’s come up with a big development idea called “The Gathering at South Forsyth.”

This exciting $2 billion project includes an 18,500-seat arena, residential units, hotels, retail spaces, and public infrastructure. The Forsyth County commissioners have given the green light to the development, showing that there’s solid local backing for the project. At the same time, former NHL player Anson Carter is leading the Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group, and they’ve officially asked the NHL to think about giving them an expansion franchise. They’re looking to transform the North Point Mall site in Alpharetta into a cutting-edge arena and mixed-use complex, with the goal of building a lively community hub.

Carter has been discussing with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about bringing an expansion franchise to Atlanta since 2019, and he’s really built up a lot of support in the local community. Even Fulton County commission chair Robb Pitts is on board with it, saying, “The location of an NHL franchise, as currently proposed in Alpharetta, would bring an exhilarating sport to our community’s thriving professional sports lineup. I have no doubt the citizens of Fulton County and the metro Atlanta region will be strongly supportive of professional hockey’s return to our region.”

Even though there isn’t an official timeline for expansion just yet, the hard work from these groups and the NHL’s willingness to consider it really hint at a good chance of Atlanta coming back to the league down the line.