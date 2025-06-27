Evander Kane Clears His Character Days After Controversial Behaviour Towards Florida Panthers

When you’re competing for the Stanley Cup, it’s all about winning. That was the Edmonton Oilers’ goal this year. “We have a different mood. Last year, we didn’t know what to expect… The biggest change is we’ve been here before,” said coach Kris Knoblauch ahead of the final series. Yet, when only a few minutes of regulation time separated Florida from back-to-back Stanley Cups in Game 6, Evander Kane didn’t show grace in defeat.

The winger’s frustration boiled up to the surface as the Panthers were ahead 5-1, and there was no time to turn things around. And in those dying minutes of another failed attempt to topple Florida in the finals, Kane hit Matthew Tkachuk with his stick. The intentional infraction earned the Oilers’ star a 10-minute major misconduct, effectively ending his night. If that wasn’t bad enough, his absence during the customary handshake shocked the hockey world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now, days after that fateful event and his departure from the Edmonton Oilers, Evander Kane has finally spoken up. “Character is a word that likes to get tossed out very casually,” Kane said on Thursday, as per Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre. “You know, it can be often used as a weapon when describing somebody,” said Kane as he spoke in Vancouver, as a Vancouver Canuck.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the NHL winger didn’t attempt to defend his action, he clarified that it’s something he intends to leave behind. Most importantly, the 33-year-old intends to learn from. “I think what real character is, is somebody who shows you who they are when there’s scrutiny and adversity, and how they handle that,” added Evander Kane.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This story is developing…