Evander Kane Confesses Kids’ Special Role in His Move to Canucks From Oilers

For Evander Kane, the 2024-25 season might be one he’d not mind forgetting about. Despite the Edmonton Oilers reaching the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time in a row, the 33-year-old winger didn’t have a stellar campaign. Instead, a plethora of injuries and surgeries kept him off the ice in the regular season, and the playoffs were marred with controversies for Kane. However, thankfully, his family might have managed to save the day.

“Evander Kane becoming a liability in this Cup,” Sportsnet’s Mark Spector fumed on social media over how the Oilers’ star kept giving away penalties in the Finals series. With such sentiments around Kane’s play, it wasn’t too surprising when, following Edmonton’s second straight loss to the Panthers in the ultimate hockey series, he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. But the man himself claims that it was instead his kids who prompted him to broaden his horizons beyond the Oilers Nation.

In an X post by Sportsnet from June 26, noted how the trade to the Canucks could be Evander Kane’s chance of shutting down his haters. “One of the great things about pro sports is that every athlete, given their chance, has the opportunity to outperform criticism and perceived flaws. Evander Kane has a shot to change the narrative with the Canucks,” the post reads, while accompanying article link helps to provide an insight how the former Edmonton star can use the opportunity to focus on other things and re-connect with his family and fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You know, anybody who has kids understands that they automatically jump up to be the No. 1 priority in your life…And, you know, for me, that was no different. I have four of them. They’re all very young, and they’re all very excited to cheer dad on,” Kane was quoted as saying in the Sportsnet article from Thursday. Along with that, he also mentioned how coming to Vancouver is going to be a special journey, especially with him being a native of the Canadian city.

AD

Recalling how he grew up watching the Canucks players all his life, Kane said, “The fan base here is fantastic. They’re passionate, they love their hockey… I know what hockey means in this city, and I know what the Canucks mean to the people here. So I’m really privileged and honored to be part of that.”

The story is developing