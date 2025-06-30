Evander Kane Reportedly Attacked in Vancouver Days After His Canucks Signing

Imagine returning to your hometown after so many years. From riding through familiar streets to playing with old friends, every memory would rush back like flashbacks in a movie, right? But what if, just a few days after arriving in your childhood city, you experienced something terrible? That’s exactly what happened to former Edmonton star Evander Kane.

After missing out on the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row, the 33-year-old winger was traded to the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth-round pick (117th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft. And while Oilers went on to pick 18-year-old David Lewandowski as a result, Kane’s trade to his hometown elicited mixed reactions, with a section of both Canucks and Oilers fans irked by the same.

Nevertheless, Kane was more than happy with the move. “It’s a good opportunity for me and for my family to play at home. Having the Oilers kind of work with me to go to a place that I wanted to be, and that I think would fit well for my family, was nice of them. I’m just really excited to be a Canuck,” Kane said after the trade, having little idea as to what would follow just days later.

According to 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast, “Evander Kane was jumped in Vancouver last night and needed medical attention.” Although more details about the incident are yet to be released, the X handle did report that Kane is doing fine, adding, “A video of the incident will be released to show that Kane did nothing wrong. His friends were being held back. Kane was minding his own business, and out of nowhere, he was attacked.”

Kane was born and raised in East Vancouver and went to John Oliver Secondary School. He spent two years of his early hockey career with the Vancouver Giants of the WHL, racking up 48 goals and 61 games in 2008-09 before being drafted 4th overall by the Atlanta Thrashers. And while the reported incident may have left a bitter taste in the NHL forward’s mouth, he had made sure to send an emotional message to the Canucks’ faithful after the trade.

Evander Kane excited to be on “the home team”

“As my time with the @EdmontonOilers has now come to a close. I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the entire organization, my teammates, and the incredible community of Edmonton,” wrote Evander Kane on X as he announced his own trade. He was nothing but grateful for the memories he had made with Connor McDavid and Co. The playoff runs, the wins, the losses, the electric atmosphere at Rogers Place—every part of his Oilers journey was special to him. But he made no secret of the fact that he is equally excited for the next chapter of his life with the Canucks, a team that he had grown up watching.

Image credit: Instagram.com/@evanderkane

Following the trade, Kane connected with his Vancouver fans via social media from the locker room. He sent them a heartfelt message after arriving in the city. He said, “Hey Canucks fans, Evander Kane here. Looking forward to hearing you guys bring the passion and excitement you’ve always had when I was on the road team—now I’m on the home team, so let’s hear it.” The Canucks will be the sixth team for the 33-year-old Kane. Right after trading Evander Kane for a fourth-round draft pick, the Oilers signed Trent Frederic to an eight-year deal, averaging $3.85 million per season. Meanwhile, the Oilers are yet to sign Connor McDavid to an extension.

Trade talks and speculations aside, the NHL community will be hoping for Evander Kane to put the unfortunate incident behind him, as he starts a new chapter with his hometown team.