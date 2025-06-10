Evander Kane Takes a Sly Dig at Florida Panthers Over Controversial Stanley Cup Refereeing Situation

When Adam Henrique of the Edmonton Oilers said, “You land a punch, you take a punch,” it was a subtle admittance that playing Games 3 and 4 on the Florida Panthers’ home ice would be a formidable challenge. However, Henrique, or anybody from the Edmonton camp, probably wasn’t expecting that things would get this heated this fast.

The Florida Panthers walked away with a massive 6-1 win tonight to lead the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Finals 2-1. But it wasn’t just the relentless goals that kept the home fans going berserk. It was also the constant fights that kept breaking out on the ice. But, going perfectly well with the trend of the losing team trying to explain the defeat, one Oilers star also posited that the match officials were the main reason behind Edmonton’s misery at the Amerant Bank Arena.

In a YouTube upload by the official Edmonton Oilers account from June 9, winger Evander Kane was heard noting his dissatisfaction over how the referees officiated tonight’s match. “There seems to be a little bit more attention in our group,” the Oilers’ star claimed that the refs turned a blind eye toward the Florida Panthers’ infractions as compared to how punishment was meted out to the visitors.

“Look at some of the calls and whatnot. Obviously, some of them are frustrating, you know. They seem to get away with it more than we do,” Kane was audibly agitated by how the Florida Panthers were almost being safeguarded by the refs, while every other misconduct by the Oilers seemed to catch their eyes. Debatable? Of course!

The Athletic‘s Chris Johnston pointed out after the game that there was a total of 140 penalty minutes recorded in Game 3 between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. “You will not see many Stanley Cup Final games like that one,” joked the NHL insider.

