Evander Kane’s ‘Classless’ Behavior Towards Florida Panthers Faces Backlash After Stanley Cup Final

It’s nothing but glee at the Florida Panthers camp right now. After winning their second straight Stanley Cup today, the Cats became only the third team (after the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning) in NHL’s “cap era” to win the prestigious trophy twice in a row. However, while they celebrate the massive triumph, it’s understandably a bunch of long faces at the Oilers’ side of things. But none seemed to have a longer face than Evander Kane.

The Edmonton star has been a figure marred by controversies throughout the Finals series. Before locking horns with the Florida Panthers for Game 5, the 33-year-old fueled the fires some more. “I think they maybe get a little too much credit for how crazy they drive teams,” he said, almost claiming that the Cats didn’t have anything on him. But after today’s series-deciding game, it’s the Canadian who might need finally answer some questions.

Gino Hard took to X on June 17, to highlight how Evander Kane didn’t take the Panthers’ Stanley Cup triumph well. “After receiving a 10-min misconduct late in the 3rd period, Evander Kane never returned for handshakes after the final horn,” reads the post, underscoring how Kane could come off as a sore loser after his antics at the Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Kane’s early trip to the locker room came after he slashed the Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk twice late in the third period. After the first hit, Tkachuk was seen trying to reason with the Oilers’ winger. However, Kane wasn’t up for any conversations and got close to Chucky for a second hit, which prompted the refs to send the latter off the ice.

Maybe it was because the visitors failed to hold a candle to the Panthers. Maybe it was because losing to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals against the same opponents. Whatever it was, one thing was evident: Evander Kane seemed to have reached his boiling point in Game 6 against the Panthers. However, it’s also a fact that shaking hands between the teams after a game is a long-established tradition in the NHL, like many other sports, that is considered a show of mutual respect.

Naturally, with Kane being absent from the Oilers’ line after the team’s loss to the Florida Panthers, didn’t escape the fans’ eyes. And soon, they stepped forward to note how the Edmonton winger once again was a poor example of displaying the sportsman spirit.

The Florida Panthers fans rip into Evander Kane

Interestingly enough, it was Kane who, after the penalty-plagued Game 3, complained that the refs didn’t officiate the match properly. Moreover, he even went on to slam the NHL officials, claiming that they let the Florida Panthers’ infractions go while vilifying the Oilers for even the most minor misconduct. In that context, it’s understandable as to why the Cats’ loyalists didn’t want to miss the opportunity to get back at their opponent.

via Imago Credit: Instagram/Edmonton Oilers

“Dirty, classless player,” commented one fan on X. “This guy has no class,” a similar comment was posted by another hockey connoisseur. Another fan altogether dismissed Kane as a player who is fit for the NHL, and said, “I don’t see him on a cup winning team/ culture.” Talk about adding salt to your wounds, huh?

However, while the fans take advantage of the situation and make their feelings heard about Kane’s behavior, Paul Maurice might not feel too strongly about the former’s actions. After all, the Florida Panthers’ coach had also previously mentioned how shaking hands after a game could be complicated under varying circumstances. But the fans weren’t having any of it.

“Shocking, what a bum,” jeered one fan, while another had only one word to spare for the Oilers star: “Punk“. Whew! That’s one kind of criticism Kane probably wasn’t looking forward to! What about you? Where do you stand on the matter? Tell us what you thought of Evander’s slashing of the Panthers’ poster boy in a comment!