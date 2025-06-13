Evander Kane’s Penalty Ahead of Matthew Tkachuk’s Game 4 Goal Raises Concerns for Edmonton Oilers Fans

Sunrise, Florida, is doing it all. “For us, mentally, let the gate open a little bit tomorrow, do a little bit more video, get moving a little bit and you can start to feel it coming,” head coach Paul Maurice knew his Panthers would rock Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers during the final series, and they did, until the end of the first period. While Matthew Tkachuk opened the scoring with two goals, Anton Lundell just added another, with the Oilers pocketing game 4 at OT with a score of 5-4 against the Panthers.

Just when the Oilers thought their 2025 Stanley Cup hopes were slipping away, Stuart Skinner was once again replaced by Pickard at the beginning of the 2nd period, which had just been in favour of Edmonton thereafter. Ryan Nugent-Bowman Hopkins opened the scoring streak for Edmonton, and Darnell Nurse, alongside Vasily Podkolzin, followed up to tie the game at 3-3. However, it didn’t stop at just that. Sam Reinhart scored again when the Oilers’ Jake Walman gave a 4-3 lead to Edmonton.

While the Oilers fans now contribute to the buzz that the Red and Blue crowd dominated initially at the Amerant Bank Arena, there had been one incident that left Oilers fans holding their breath for Matthew Tkachuk scoring in the first period, and Oilers winger Evander Kane’s penalty. Mark Spector of Sportsnet shared the update on X, highlighting Kane’s repeated penalties during the Final season. “Evander Kane becoming a liability in this Cup, with another high sticking penalty. He’s become a walking minor here in FLA. Not the recipe,” the post read.

Throw back to Game 3, Kane was caught up in the middle of penalty trouble twice. While the Oilers were called for 21 penalties for 85 minutes, Florida’s 14 penalties were summed up in just 55 minutes. And Kane was sent to the penalty box for both cross-checking and high-sticking. “They seem to get away with it more than we do. It’s tough to find the line. They’re doing just as much stuff as we are. There seems to be a little bit more attention on our group,” the Oilers winger expressed his dismay.

After all, these infractions proved costly for Edmonton, who ended up facing a brutal 6-1 loss to the Panthers while giving them another lead in the Final series. Hence, the Edmonton fans couldn’t help but express their concern when they thought the nightmare would repeat again!

Edmonton Oilers fans have mixed opinions on Evander Kane’s penalty call!

The frustration just boiled over when Evander Kane’s early penalty in Game 4 sparked a wave of emotions over the net. Because many thought the Oilers would simply end it here in Florida and wouldn’t move ahead. “It’s over for the Oilers,” they wrote. While others pointed at the call made by the refs, saying, “pretty cheap call tho for finals.” And the sentiment echoed widely! Because this time, the Oilers fans weren’t just upset at Kane but also at the officiating standards during playoff matches.

Yet another one made a similar comment while pointing at the officials. “The refs are garbage. Every missed call seems to be against the Oilers,” they said. But then a few had to view it differently when Nurse joined the penalty box too. “Oilers are self-destructing. Hope they realize these are both players they should get rid of. Both are liabilities,” one of them vented out!

However, many still admitted that while Kane’s stick was indeed up high, the call felt exaggerated. “I understand his stick was up there, but pretty soft call. They always snap their head back when the opportunity is there…” another one chimed in. Whether or not, some fans feel the odds are stacked unfairly, while others think the Oilers need to get rid of these two players. Because with the early moments of Game 4, reinforcing what had already unravelled in Game 3—the Panthers seem to capitalize on such chaos, and Edmonton keep handing it to them.