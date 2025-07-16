Ex-Pittsburgh Penguins Staff Receives Sidney Crosby’s Unexpected Help for New NHL Job

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain, Sidney Crosby, is currently at the center of a whirlwind of trade rumors swirling around the NHL. Yet, amid all the speculation and uncertainty about his future, the future Hall of Famer remains composed and cool as ice, and true to his character. Even with the spotlight fixed on him, Crosby hasn’t lost sight of what matters most: friendship. In a recent, unexpected yet deeply heartfelt gesture, Crosby stepped up to support a close friend within the Penguins circle.

The Athletic‘s Aaron Portzline reported on July 15 that Paul DeFazio stood out among a field of candidates to join the Columbus Blue Jackets as head equipment manager. But he had one hell of a job reference, too. When Sidney Crosby calls on your behalf, people—in this case, Don Waddell and Rick Nash—tend to listen. Paul DeFazio had already worked with the Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby when he was in the organization for the past 25 years.

The Columbus Blue Jackets made it official on Tuesday, naming Tom Kostopoulos DeFazio as their equipment manager, thanks, in no small part, to a powerful referral from Sidney Crosby. The Penguins’ captain reached out directly to Rick Nash, Columbus’ director of hockey operations. Nash, in close collaboration with GM Don Waddell, likely saw the endorsement as more than just a friendly gesture.

Nash recalled the incident when Crosby called him for Paul’s reference. “You’ve heard all of the talk through the years that was Sid’s guy, that he did everything for Sid, and that he kind of took Sid under his wing when he got to Pittsburgh,” Nash recalled. He continued, “When Sid called, I said, ‘What are you gonna do now if we take him?’” And Sid gave him a wholesome reply. Crosby said that he’d figure things out. But he’d be more than happy for this guy to get his shot as the head guy.

This is a developing story…