Faith in America Restored for Hockey Fans as Alabama and NC State Take Major Step

The Philadelphia Eagles were named the best team at the 2025 ESPY Awards. But that only led to a rebuttal from the fans. The obvious alternative being? The two-time back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Mind you, the most dominant hockey team right now had already trumped teams from other sports to become the 2024 Sports Team of the Year at the Annual Sports Business Journal Sports Business Awards.

All these indicate a gradual shift that is taking place in the American landscape. We aren’t saying people are turning away from football or baseball or the NBA. But lately, hockey is finding a voice that makes one think if the sport has a sustainable future in the States. And with the latest move, we are certainly made to believe that hockey is for the masses.

So, what’s the big update, you may be wondering? Well, Alabama and NC State are slated to face each other in November as part of their 2025-26 NCAA calendar. And they are not just keeping it inside the rink. They are going open-air for the whole world to see. Spittin’ Chiclets shared a snapshot of the news originally posted by Alabama Hockey on their X handle on August 18: “Alabama and NC State playing an outdoor game. Safe to say hockey is booming in the States 📈”.

It will be the last of the 4 games they play with one another in a span of 10 days, from November 6 to November 15. After the game inside the Wake Competition Center in Raleigh, they are taking the game to Truist Field, where the Charlotte Knights are based. The Truist Park has a capacity of about 10,200 for the Minor League baseball team, which happens to be an AAA affiliate of the MLB biggies Chicago White Sox.

Amidst all the merriment and excitement about the news, you may be thinking – how will it be executed? Well, this ain’t the first time an open-air hockey game has been played. And if the past is any measure, we are in for a treat. And the fans know that, too.

As the news hit online, fans came out with their responses. One of them totally gave his vote of approval for the decision. And it’s because he has seen it happen. The tweet from the fan read, “My Sons D2 Club team played Bama’s D3 Club team last year in PA. Kids had a blast. Hope they have a great time.” Hey, if you take care of the ice situation, it’s the best way to have a hockey game.

The biggest challenge is to keep the ice stable and uniform in the portable rink system. A lot of effort goes into that, only – the refrigeration trucks outside the stadium, the endless pipes running underneath the rink, pumping glycol (the coolant). That’s the hard part. The rest falls into place.

Another fan tweeted, “It’s almost like North Carolina…likes hockey. Can’t wait for you to see for yourselves in October. 💜🖤💛”. Obviously, someone’s being a little jokester. Yeah, we know about the Carolina Hurricanes and the city’s heritage in hockey culture. Even in 2025, they made it to the East Conference Finals. Obviously, we expect this kind of gesture from them.

But these kinds of events are truly special, or as one fan wrote, “This is awesome!” You don’t need to search too hard. The Winter Classics held every year around New Year’s Day are proof enough that the hockey community wants this done. The operational hassle is the only downside. But such events held from time to time are a way for the game to go back to its roots. For many hockey players, it started on a frozen lake or a hard, cold surface in the deep clutches of winter.

Even an NC State player was in the comment section backing it up. Ethan Roberts said, “So glad I’m playing here @NCStateHockey 🐺🐺”. Another fan tweeted, “This is fire”. You bet it is. Such an outdoor game in December 2010 still stands as the game with the most attendance ever. The 104,173 fans turned up to see The Big Chill At The Big House, a college game between Michigan and Michigan State. Do you know it’s a Guinness World Record?

Truth be told, hockey always had the numbers. It’s just that the sports officials have historically failed to showcase their elite product. Well, better late than never, right?