Fans Demand Auston Matthews for Captain America Despite Disappointing Stanley Cup Playoffs

Remember when the Maple Leafs’ 2025 playoff exit got an NHL analyst suggesting that Auston Matthews should be traded away? Yep, the disappointing 2nd round exit hit the Leafs nation so bad, they hard-pressed the reset button. But Auston Matthews has had the fans’ backing, who know his worth as a leader. And that sentiment is yet again on full show after the big Olympics update.

The 2026 Winter Olympics is still some time away, but veteran Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman brought a big update to the fans on June 16: “The 12 countries qualified for the men’s Olympic hockey tournament will reveal the first six players on their preliminary rosters at various times tomorrow.”

With that tweet, he provided the names of the 12 countries to have made the cut. The big headline omission is Russia. But the lineup does feature the other big nations: Canada, Finland, Germany, and the USA. And joining them are Czechia, Denmark, France, Italy, Latvia, Slovakia, Sweden, and Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, fans from all around the world have been dropping their suggestions and picks, and many US fans are there too. Obviously, some have even complained about why this is happening when hockey’s biggest prize is on the line. Yes, the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals are going on full-throttle, and some key players who are also big players for their respective nations have a lot on the line.

AD

Many Canadian fans are debating the inclusion of Brad Marchand, Connor McDavid, and Sam Bennett. For the US fans, Matthew Tkachuk seems to be a lock-in in the first 6 names list. And so is Auston Matthews, by the looks of it.

After the Maple Leafs bowed out meekly in the playoffs, questions had risen about whether Matthews is the right leader to break the Stanley Cup drought for the Leafs. The perception is that the Leafs locker room is filled with nice guys, whereas what they need is a character who speaks the harsh truth straight without sugarcoating it.

But many American fans don’t see it that way, as their inputs suggest. And that Matthews isn’t a straight-shooter or ambitious is also a misconception.

Auston Matthews, the first guy, as per online fans

Barely a fan has put out a lineup that doesn’t have Auston Matthews. In fact, the talk is about whether he will be the captain. One fan asked, “Yall think usa makes matthews captain for olympics? #LeafsForever.” Well, that’s really up to the Hockey Association of the USA to make the final decision. But the fans are seeing him leading the lineup. One fan commented, “Team USA SHOULD be: Auston Matthews Matthew Tkachuk Jack Eichel Brady Tkachuk Quinn Hughes Jaccob Slavin.”

We mentioned how there are skeptics who don’t rate Matthews highly. In response to the above tweet, one of them replied with an image to troll Matthews’ inclusion—depicting him as a clown among a lineup of soldiers, implying the Maple Leafs captain doesn’t deserve a spot on Team USA. But a fan maturely replied, “Let’s see what he looks like next season when he’s healthy again, I’m guessing he scores 60.” That comeback gained even more weight after Matthews addressed his physical condition last month, saying that it was “definitely a tough year physically,” and then adding, “But I’m confident with some time off and just going through my own process and treatment and everything, I’m really confident I’ll be back 100 percent next season and it’s nothing for me to worry about.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image via Instagram/2muttshockeypodcast

The 2024‑25 season actually saw Matthews post 33 goals and 45 assists (78 points) in 67 regular‑season games, an average of about 1.16 points per game, keeping him above the 1.00‑PPG mark for yet another year. In the playoffs, he chipped in with 3 goals and 8 assists in 13 games. Fans have largely brushed off the occasional criticism—one even tweeted: “My prediction for the first 6 members of Team USA: 1. Auston Matthews 2. Jack Eichel 3. Jake Guentzel 4. Connor Hellebuyck 5. Quinn Hughes 6. Matthew Tkachuk.”

See one thing in common in all the tweets suggesting lineups? Auston Matthews is the first name included. Like this fan did, suggesting the first 6 names for both Canada and the USA. “🇨🇦: Crosby, McDavid, Makar, MacKinnon, Binnington, Marchand/Marner (?) 🇺🇸: Matthews, Eichel, Quinn Hughes, Werenski, Matthew Tkchuck, Hellebyuck.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Auston Matthews is known to be a leader who brings the locker room together. That’s something you look for in a captain. But he is also ready to call a spade a spade. After the Game 7 loss this year on home ice, Matthews didn’t mince his words: “I just thought we had too many passengers … just weren’t on the same page.” Even though he didn’t name names, we could all get that he was not impressed with the performance of the D-men.

Auston Matthews has been backed for his leadership qualities by his former teammates. And the fans believe in him, too. Let’s see how things play out.