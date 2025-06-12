Fans Furious at Edmonton Oilers Facing Hurdle at Florida Days Before Stanley Cup Game 4

The 6-1 had been a complete meltdown! Following a big loss to the Florida Panthers, the Edmonton Oilers are undergoing key changes ahead of Game 4. While the head coach and team undergo a no risqué approach to prove their prowess at the Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday, a lot has been unfolding beneath the surface. “We haven’t confirmed that, we haven’t discussed that with our players yet, but there are some things we’ve been thinking about, and there might be a lineup change,” Krish Knobloch had said when he addressed the media.

Game 3 had been nothing but a penalty show for the Oilers. With 21 penalties racking up 85 penalty minutes, their goalie left the ice after allowing 5 goals to the opponents, and in no time, a brawl occurred in the third period, causing the team to unravel under pressure during the crucial faceoff! But what followed the next day has left everyone equally puzzled.

An official day off for the teams, but the Oilers didn’t consider taking any rest and showed up on the Florida rink for a team skate. Daniel Nugent Bowman of the Athletic shared the update on X. “This was declared a day off, so there was no reason for most reporters to go to the rink. (The coach did his avail on Zoom, which is another issue entirely.) Fans don’t care about media gripes, but this isn’t a great look for a league that should be craving any coverage it gets,” the post read. Was it simply a desperate attempt to hit reset or beyond that?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Because not only a few but 16 Oilers players were present for the morning skate, including the great ones—Connor McDavid and Leon Drasaitl.

This is a developing story…