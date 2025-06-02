NHL Fans Ignore Florida Hate to Back Panthers for Heartwarming Move During Stanley Cup Prep

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have the entire NHL community backing them. Why? Because, on the other side, there are the Florida Panthers. Third straight Stanley Cup Finals appearance, and it seems the fans want to see the Stanley Cup change hands. Well, the 2024 Stanley Cup Champions cannot willingly oblige the fans in that respect. But they have once again managed to show what an amazing outfit they are, with their absolute class act, and the fans cannot help but acknowledge the goodwill gesture from the defending champs.

One thing that everyone has been talking about about the Panthers is their culture and values that they have championed. And it’s been exceptionally prominent ever since Paul Maurice took over the reins in 2022. So, the fact that we got to see his players at the inaugural Gaudreau Family 5K event is not at all surprising.

On June 2, the Twitter handle of the Gaudreau Family 5K shared the news about the Florida Panthers, telling us how much it meant to them. “🏒❤️ While we hosted the in-person Inaugural Gaudreau Family 5K event in New Jersey with over 1,000 participants, something incredible happened virtually. The Florida Panthers – focused on their upcoming Stanley Cup Finals – took time out of their championship preparations to participate in our virtual effort.”

On August 29, 2024, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were taken away from us too soon. 2 amazing guys, kind and humble, who lived their lives making sure they spread joy with the people around them. As big as their hearts were, their loss left a bigger void in us, and the hockey community finds it a privilege every time we can pay remembrance to the Gaudreau brothers, who were not just hockey players to us, but amazing people.

The Panthers contingent wanted to be a part of this, to truly show solidarity with the Gaudreau family and their efforts. But what was so wholesome was how the Panthers turned out for the event. “Not just the players, but their families and staff members too,” the Gaudreau Family 5K tweet mentioned. “This is what hockey family means. Even with the biggest prize in hockey on the line, the Panthers organization understood that some things are bigger than the game.”

Well, no member in the Florida Panthers organization would have it any other way. Such an altruistic occasion and a way we can be there for each other—it doesn’t matter when the Stanley Cup final is. Honoring a legacy will always be a priority. And the Gaudreaus thank them for showing the way. “John & Matty’s legacy continues to unite our hockey community, from New Jersey to Florida and everywhere in between. Thank you to the Panthers for showing that no matter where you are, we’re all connected in our efforts to honor John & Matty. #GaudreauFamily5K.”

And it’s not just the Gaudreau family appreciating the Panthers. The fans have come out to set their differences aside and applaud the Panthers.

Florida Panthers earning the respect and admiration of the NHL community

Well, how can one not be proud of what the Panthers did? Not only did they join the thousand other participants to show the community what they stand for. And one fan rightly tweeted, “Just a class organization.” But the Panthers also did more than just participate. Matthew Tkachuk and co. helped make the event a success, which was part of a charitable endeavor.

The proceeds went to supporting the building of an adaptive playground at Archbishop Damiano School, a nudge towards inclusivity, and that every life matters and deserves to enjoy all rights equally. This event was a way of “continuing John and Matty’s beautiful legacies of giving back,” as shared by the Gaudreau family on Instagram.

Matthew Tkachuk’s signed jersey was auctioned for more than $12,000, as it helped the total funds raised cross beyond the $100,000 goal. No wonder more fans joined to applaud the Panthers for their heartfelt efforts. One fan tweeted, “Class organization all the way around.”

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers May 24, 2025 Sunrise, Florida, USA The Florida Panthers celebrate the win against the Carolina Hurricanes in game three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250524_tdc_na2_050

While another fan mentioned how they showed the power of community spirit in this event. After all, Matthew Tkachuk’s brother, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, also joined his brother. The Philadelphia Flyers were also there. The fan tweeted, “off the ice , hockey community ~ class act.”

It was the heart that spoke on May 31. Panthers coach Paul Maurice talked about the gesture, signifying how he has always seen things: “It really goes to the soul of our game, the connections across team between players, the community of the National Hockey League, that it’s so important to show that support and be a part of it.” And the fact that the Panthers decided to do it made a fan praise the leadership: “Superior Culture through elite leadership.”

There was another hockey fan who shared how it was to be part of this, and the Florida Panthers would have felt the same emotions – an honor. “I also participated virtually after registering in March and joining a virtual team. Walked 5k yesterday in 45 minutes. It was an honor.”

Every chance they have gotten, the Panthers organization has tried to show the world they are part of one big, united family that is the NHL. Yes, they are divided by teams, divisions, and conferences, but they are united off the ice in spirit.