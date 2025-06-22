Florida AHL Star Channels Brad Marchand to Remain Alive in Calder Cup

The Florida Panthers have won their second Stanley Cup in a row! But you know, there’s this one moment that’s definitely going to stick in the minds of hockey fans for a long time. In Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, Brad Marchand really made a name for himself with an unforgettable performance. So, after he scored a shorthanded breakaway goal in the second period that put the Panthers ahead for a bit, he really came through with the big moment 8:05 into double overtime.

Marchand raced in solo on a breakaway, skillfully dodging Leon Draisaitl’s backcheck before sliding the puck through Stuart Skinner’s five-hole, sealing an exciting 5-4 win and leveling the series at 1-1. The teammates jumped onto the ice, celebrating together and really highlighting how Marchand shines in those crucial moments.

So, the Stanley Cup Final has wrapped up, but don’t worry, NHL fans! There’s still plenty of excitement ahead with the Calder Cup chase still in full swing. Game 5 of the 2025 Calder Cup Final was intense, and the Charlotte Checkers were in a game-or-die position. In a nail-biting third period that had everyone on the edge of their seats, the score was tied at 3-3, and it felt like the tide was turning in favor of Abbotsford.

Then, out of nowhere, Jesse Puljujarvi, who joined the team this season to bring some toughness and depth, made a smart play by keeping his stick on the ice and instinctively guiding a loose puck toward the net. So, it seems like the Panthers’ star, even while playing for the AHL team, really tapped into his inner Brad Marchand. The puck slid through in overtime, and just like that, the Checkers snagged an exciting 4-3 win, bringing fresh energy to their series as they head back home.

On X, analyst Chris Peters highlighted the player’s skills, saying, “Jesse Puljujarvi joined the team late in this season and has been asked to play a depth role and be physical. Here he just put a puck towards the net and hoped. Said this Checkers team is a special group and they’re excited to head home with a chance to extend the series.”

Puljujarvi has really shown his ability to make an impact since he signed a PTO back in February. He quickly became a dependable and hard-working part of the team. His overtime heroics in Game 5 didn’t just breathe new life into the Checkers; they really highlighted the tough, determined vibe he’s brought to the team. Marchand, just like him, really brought a drive to the Panthers, something their head coach has mentioned before.

Paul Maurice confirmed the Brad Marchand effect

So, remember after Round 2, Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs? Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice mentioned, “You guys won’t like hearing this, but there’s a Brad Marchand effect there.” The coach shared an instance about a specific play from one of his players that was inspired by Marchand.

“There is. And that’s a [Anton] Lundell score tonight, a roll off the slot hole. And he’s affected those guys in such a positive way about thinking about the game and the small-area plays. And I felt those two young guys had it in them, but the role that I gave them stunted them. I wouldn’t let them do that,” Maurice said. Players like Lundell, who scored in Game 7 against the Maple Leafs, found the net just like someone like Brad can. The coach said he can bring something to the team, and he’s really happy about it.

Absolutely, since his trade from the Boston Bruins, Marchand has really added a lot of value to the Panthers. He became a key player who helped his new franchise win its second Stanley Cup.