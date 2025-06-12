Florida Becomes Hotspot For NHL Meeting to Approve Major Decision Coming in 2025 Season

The city of Florida continues to buzz with thrill. With the excitement of the Stanley Cup Final, Florida is expecting some nerve-racking, high-stakes NHL business off the ice. While their team, the Florida Panthers, chases history with a smashing win against last year’s opponents, the clock is ticking against the 2026 expiration of the NHL’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement. Is there new progress underway? An NHL insider reveals that what began as informal chats soon evolved into steady, structured negotiations between the NHL and the NHLPA.

Pierre LeBrun shared the latest update regarding the league on X, signalling some serious development amidst the intense Stanley Cup drama. “NHL and NHLPA had another bargaining session here today in Florida and continue to get closer to a CBA extension. I’m told there remains a handful of issues still to get resolved. But all signs pointing to it getting done sooner than later. Could be done in time to present to owners at June 25 BOG meeting,” the post read.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

While one side remains packed with roaring fans and playoff drama, the other side is hosting key negotiations that could shape the future of the NHL. “Right now, this time of year’s hard because you’re in the Stanley Cup payoffs and Stanley Cup. But it’s moving steady. It’s moving forward and I feel good where we are and we’ll see what happens,” the NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh stated. While all eyes may be on the Cup, some of the most significant plays are happening in boardrooms just down the road.

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement or CBA in short, was signed in 2013 with a four-year extension ratified in 2020. However, with its expiry date on Sept. 15, 2026, both the NHL and NHLPA started collective bargaining discussions in April regarding additional matters. “I think we are having very constructive, professional, cordial dialogue. We started a little bit later than we had anticipated for a variety of reasons on both sides, so I don’t have an announcement to make today that we have a deal,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman had said before Game 1 of the final series between the Oilers and the Panthers. But what does the discussion allow?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NHL maps the future with expansions, olympics, and arenas!

The discussions introduced three major changes, including the expansion of the current 32 teams, clarity on Russian players’ participation in the 2026 Olympics, and some updates on Calgary’s new arena plans. “If somebody wants to essentially apply for an expansion franchise and has all the requisite elements that we would look for in an expansion franchise, we would raise it with the Board of Governors and see if they have any interest in it,” Bill Dally stated on behalf of the parties interested in adding new markets.

While speaking about the Russian players’ participation, Daly confirmed on the international front that due to ongoing sanctions by the IOC and IIHF stemming from the war in Ukraine, Russian NHL players will probably not participate in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. Meanwhile, NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh also expressed his disappointment while speaking, “There’s not much they can do with what’s happening in Ukraine and Russia. They want to play best on best.” While the players may desire to compete at the highest level, the situation remains beyond the control of the world’s largest hockey league.

Lastly, they highlighted the transformative potential of the Calgary Flames’ upcoming Scotia Place arena in 2027, while drawing comparisons to Edmonton’s Rogers Place and its positive urban impact. With the league working to match the authenticity and excitement generated by the international showcase, it is also trying to accommodate players’ Olympic commitments.