Florida Brings Miami Heat Star to Respond to Canada’s Controversial National Anthem Move for Stanley Cup

The Amerant Bank Arena is ready to renew the Panthers–Oilers face-off for the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals. On one side is the magic of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. But in their way stands the resolute Florida Panthers, the defending Champions. Paul Maurice‘s men don’t need any picking up, mentality monsters they are. But as far as traditions go, the Panthers are bringing the ‘Heat’ to their arena for the biggest series of the season. Here’s the big update!

Andy Slater of the Fox Sports has dropped the most happening news on June 9, just hours before the puck drops for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. “JUST IN: Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo will be banging the drum at tonight’s Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 3, sources confirm.” Well, one of those sources is Miami-based Sportscaster, Josh Moser, as the tweet added: “@TheMozKnowz said he was “hearing” it earlier.”

Just the right man to get things in the mood. Banging the famous Florida Panthers drum inside the Arena to get the game underway is a Panthers tradition, which is seen mostly during the Playoffs. Last year, in game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Panthers brought Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Roberto Luongo to bang the drums. Luongo had played 11 of his 19 seasons with the Panthers.

And he was just the right man for the job going into the Title decider. He wore his old Panthers sweater and banged the drum to the chants of “Let’s Go Panthers!” from the fans, as the Amerant Bank Arena turned electric before one of the biggest games in franchise history. And what do you know, the Panthers triumphed over the Oilers 2-1.

And this time, Miami Heat power forward Bam Adebayo is ready to do the honors. A fitting icon for our Stanley Cup Champion, Adebayo is a 3-time NBA All-Star. But what makes his presence special is his American heritage. The 6ft 9 in center is a 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and that is the telling move from the Panthers. It is national pride on the line. The Stanley Cup is being fought for between an American and a Canadian team.

And if you thought the national aspect is just in the head, guess again. The Edmonton Oilers have played their cards, now it’s the Panthers’ turn.

Oilers’ National Anthem tradition to start the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals

The first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals were in Rogers Place of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. And to sing the national anthems before the game, the Oilers entrusted their very own Robert Clark for the esteemed duty. He was just the right man to get the fans ready and amped up for this crucial Stanley Cup series. This is, after all, a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals.

A defeat of the Oilers would be devastating, more so because they are the ones who have the great Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Moreover, a Canadian team is trying to end the country’s 32-year wait for a Stanley Cup. You can understand that so much is on the line. And Robert Clark is the right man to get things going.

He has obviously continued the legacy of Paul Lorieau, where he starts singing the Canadian national anthem, ‘O Canada’, but slowly lets the crowd take over from the “with glowing hearts” verse. Basically, the whole Rogers Place ends the National Anthem, and that is the last thing before the puck drops. And Clark made it even more touching.

“When we first started doing it in 2017, we came together and thought that this would be an awesome tribute, but also let’s make it our own, and to put me in the crowd,” the singer said to the Edmonton Journal in May 2025. “Put together those two things, and the crowd goes crazy. They love being able to sing the Canadian anthem.”

Oilers forward Evander Kane had summed up how it adds the extra buzz needed to get the players dialed in: “A Canadian crowd always has a little extra energy and buzz, and the anthem’s the last thing before the puck drops, so it’s definitely time to get the energy going and get everyone feeling excited and ready to go. He does a great job doing that.”

Each team is doing its bit for the Stanley Cup. Let’s see how Game 3 turns out. This series is so close, even more than it was last year.