Florida Captain Aleksander Barkov Admits Mistake Amidst Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl Pressure

“You have become desensitized to how good those two players are. I understand why. You see it every night, and they are so dynamic and so special,” Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice told reporters during last year’s Stanley Cup finals. And things haven’t really changed these years, as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have refused to let Aleksander Barkov and Co. build a substantial lead.

The dynamic duo of No. 97 and 29 have been haunting the Panthers since last season, and they struck again in the very first game this year. After an incredibly close contest, McDavid’s decisive pass and Draisaitl’s goal in overtime sealed the deal for the Oilers. While the Panthers did manage to silence the Oilers’ stars in their 6-1 Game 3 win, Draisaitl had the last laugh in Game 4. Do you notice a pattern?

This year, the Panthers have struggled to consistently break this pattern, compared to the first four games of the last Stanley Cup final. Captain Aleksander Barkov believes his team has failed to contain the two Oilers playmakers in crucial situations. “It’s tough to say. Obviously, you need to know when those two guys are on, where they are on the ice,” admitted the 29-year-old.

What’s more? The Florida Panthers star readily admitted that he should’ve been better in Games 1 and 4. “So, of course… you’re trying to have your head on a swivel, but I think I could be better for sure,” Barkov told the media. And what have these mistakes looked like? Well, let’s take Tomas Nosek’s crucial Game 1 overtime penalty, for example.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Connor McDavid

It was Nosek’s penalty that led to the power play, where Corey Perry, Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl combined to score the winning goal. Then again, neither Aleksander Barkov, his teammates, nor coach Paul Maurice blamed Nosek for slipping up. After all, as coach Maurice said, sometimes the dynamic duo is just unstoppable. “They are truly true special players,” Maurice said in 2024. However, that doesn’t mean the Panthers can find a way.

Aleksander Barkov and Co. are ready for a long series

While the Russian NHL star may have admitted he should’ve done better, don’t think it’s a lack of confidence. The 29-year-old made it quite clear that the Panthers don’t really stress about every loss. “It’s a day at a time, and we’re ready for the next challenge,” Barkov said in 2024. This mindset to improve after a loss and a quiet confidence in their abilities continues to permeate the Panthers.

It’s apparent not only when Aleksander Barkov speaks but whenever anyone on their roster chats with the media. That being said, the Panthers do have a plan in place for the Oilers, and it involves going the distance in this 7-game Stanley Cup Final series. “Our mindset is always playing for that game seven. Even though sometimes it’s not going to be seven games, but that’s always our mindset,” said defenseman Gustav Forsling.

via Imago Credits – X / @FlaPanthers

“So we’re calm and confident, and if we play our game, we know we’re going to win most games,” said the Florida Panthers star. Alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk said something similar even before the series started on the Pat McAfee Show. “Our team’s mindset is just to try to wear them down… Wear them down enough where that Game 7, you could win,” the 27-year-old said on the show.

So it’s safe to say that the Florida Panthers are planning to once again draw out the series, and simply outlast the Oilers in Game 7. It worked last time, and Aleksander Barkov and his team already showed just how good they are in Game 7s in Round 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. So the question is: Can the Oilers match the Cats at their game?