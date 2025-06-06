Florida Coach Paul Maurice Reveals Competing Against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at Stanley Cup

There have been two regular-season games between the Oilers and the Panthers, and the Panthers didn’t lose either. However, Paul Maurice couldn’t carry that dominant streak into the postseason. Now, the playoffs are nearing their end. Only six games remain to decide whether the Panthers will defend their title or if Kris Knoblauch’s Oilers will end their 35-year drought. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s get back to reality.

The best-of-seven series has only just begun, with one game in the books. Yet even after just one game, analysts are already debating which team appears to be in more trouble. The Panthers dropped Game 1 in overtime with a 4-3 score, and the media haven’t held back in questioning Paul Maurice about the game’s key turning points. One of the most decisive moments for the Oilers was the impactful entry of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, whose presence immediately shifted the momentum in their favor.

During the press conference, a reporter asked Paul Maurice what goes through his mind when the Oilers put McDavid and Draisaitl together for an extended stretch, and how he adjusts to it. The Panthers’ coach said, “Well, at some point, because they’re together, you have a better indicator of when they’re coming off the bench. It’s not as big a challenge at home. It’s slightly more of a challenge on the road.” The Panthers’ plan to secure a win in Game 1 didn’t materialize on Wednesday. Two goals from Leon Draisaitl were enough to disrupt their lineup and tilt the momentum in Edmonton’s favor.

He also added, “So, you need to have more than one line. Like the goal—the third goal—came at the end of one shift and into the second shift. You need to have more than one line coming off the bench. And after that, they just have to go up and play.” According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, Connor McDavid set up defenseman Mattias Ekholm for the tying goal from the left circle, 6:33 into the third period. It was only Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s exceptional performance that kept the Oilers from winning the game in regulation time.

Then, as the clock wound down, the situation gradually slipped away from the Panthers’ control. The determined Oilers managed to tie the game late in regulation, forcing the intense contest into overtime. In the extra period, Draisaitl delivered a brilliant, game-winning goal — a true masterpiece of skill and precision that ultimately gave the Oilers a crucial 1-0 lead in the series.

But you know, following the thrilling Game 1 victory, Draisaitl and McDavid exchanged heartfelt messages with each other. Their post-game conversation revealed a lot about their mindset and chemistry on the ice. Let’s take a closer look at what they shared in those messages.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid’s conversation after game 1 victory

Wednesday night was full of excitement. The game opened with a sharp goal from Leon Draisaitl and ended with him scoring the winner. Between those moments, the pace never slowed. Both teams pushed hard, but the Oilers’ stars made the difference happen. Connor McDavid took control of the clutch. He set up the game-tying goal with a smart, precise pass. Then, he assisted on the game-winner with another brilliant play. Draisaitl and McDavid led the charge in a game that had it all.

But after the 4-3 OT win, both teammates shared the podium and addressed the press after the game. Draisaitl said, “I’m standing over there watching this whole thing unfold, and I’m the beneficiary. But the work is done way before that. Perrs (Corey Perry) with a great play to Dave-O, and then an amazing pass over to me.” And after Draisaitl finished, McDavid also shared his perspective on the win. He reflected on the intensity of the game, highlighted the team’s resilience, and didn’t hesitate to praise Leon for his timely goals and overall impact. McDavid emphasized how crucial Draisaitl’s leadership and scoring touch were in securing the victory.

Connor McDavid stated, “You can’t put a number on it. He’s invaluable. So many good things, clutch, faceoffs. You name it, he does it.” But then, as a captain, he also mentioned the flip-side, “Doesn’t get enough respect or credit for his defensive abilities.” And further said, “When he’s dug in, there’s not much better. Maybe nobody is better.” Both players have worked together for a decade, building not just a professional partnership but a strong sense of trust and understanding. Their brotherly bond and seamless on-ice chemistry have played a key role in their individual growth and in helping the team maintain consistent dominance over some of the league’s toughest opponents.