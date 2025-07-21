Florida Coach Paul Maurice’s Words Forced Panthers GM to Make This Six-Figure Move

One would think the pressure would lessen after winning two back-to-back Stanley Cups, but the

look keen to continue their reign for a while longer. General Manager, on the advice of coach, has been making some serious moves when it comes to the Panther’s roster and recently closed the deal on a pretty big contract with Swedish defence-man Tobias Bjornfot, who made 14 appearances for the team last year, but spent most of his time with the AHL affiliate the Charlotte Checkers.

Though Bjornfot only has 1 goal and 14 assists in the NHL, the fact that he is 24 and has much room for development, and his recent performance in the AHL have hinted at him being the right fit for the Panthers as they head into the next year and eventually the run for the cup. Also, it should be noted that when Bjornfot previously was called up to the Panthers, though he didn’t show much offensive promise, he did show consistency on the blue line, which has perhaps played a role in calling him back.

The Panthers have just signed on Bjornfot with a one-year, two-way contract of $775,000 which is the minimum NHL salary cut off for a player.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers Jan 11, 2025 Sunrise, Florida, USA Florida Panthers defenseman Tobias Bjornfot 2 plays his position against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250111_SN__na2_0001

Last year, when Bjornfot showed up for the Panthers, Maurice had this to say about his performance:

What Tobias Bjornfot might be able to offer Paul Maurice and the Florida Panther’s defence line

“It’s nice to have a guy you can bring up and everyone knows — when he walks into the room or gets on the plane, it’s normal for him. His play has been solid for us. We’ve just had depth at that position while he’s been here. But we feel very comfortable with him in our lineup.” If the Panthers’ are trying to further refine their depth, then perhaps bringing Bjornfot on is the sound decision.

In a recent interview with the Panthers Digest, Panthers reporter Greg Andrews broke down the pros and cons with Bjornfot; the cons being that pesky NHL track record of his that leaves much to be desired, but the pros being the experience he has garnered since then.

“He’s played for three NHL teams last year,” Andrews said, “the Kings, the Golden Knights, and the Panthers, as well as two AHL teams. So, he has traveled around quite a bit.” This, in addition to the fact that Bjornfot will probably come in “battling for that possibly for that final roster spot,” suggests that the defence man might have worked on the things he was lacking last year. Strength being one of them.

“Maybe he’ll show up with a little bit more size, a little more weight to him, and he’ll be able to throw that body around a little bit.” Andrews added of the 6 foot, 200 pound defence man.

Though, as we know from much of the Panther’s BTS at this point, the real deciding factor will be how he blends with the Florida Panthers locker room culture that Paul Maurice credits with much of the team’s chemistry, and if Bjornfot can find his place there, then surely he’ll find his place on the ice.