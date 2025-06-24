Florida Fans Shut Down Haters as Panthers’ Reach New Party Benchmark Amid Backlash

“This parade, it continues to be one of the best days of my entire life,” Matthew Tkachuk couldn’t stop gushing at how the loyalists turned up in throngs for the celebrations. Almost a week has passed since the Cats won their second Stanley Cup, but the South Florida beach continues to host fans to revel in the Florida Panthers’ glory. And it looks like that is also the exact thing that’s shutting down all the haters.

Fort Lauderdale Beach might just become the place where the Florida Panthers return every time they win the Stanley Cup. However, many seem to think that the spot for the back-to-back champions’ victory parade is also making it difficult for others to enjoy the brilliant Florida sun. But the Panthers have the numbers to claim that more people are actually on the same page as the team about marking the occasion.

BKHockeyTalk went on X on June 23 to share how the number of Florida Panthers fans showing up at Fort Lauderdale has increased compared to last year. “200-250k last year during a monsoon 400k this year,” the post revealed based on police estimates, while thunderously announcing that 500k could well be on the books if Paul Maurice’s boys can go on to win the Stanley Cup next year as well.

While this is obviously a chance to flex the muscles for the ardent Florida Panthers fan, it might also be a move to shut down all the hate that’s surfaced against the team on social media over their relentless Cup celebrations. On the Subreddit r/NHL, a video was shared on Sunday showing a chopper flying above the joyous Panthers fans. In the comment section of the Reddit post, it didn’t take the haters long to show up and smirk at how that gathering didn’t seem like a large one.

“All six of us!” one obvious Panthers-disser sneered. However, we bet the 400,000 people also made sure that such weak digs were shown their place. However, while jeers were aplenty, so were the number of fans who just couldn’t stop showing their loyalty to the Miami team. And that’s exactly what’s made everything so special for the Cats’ athletes as well.

“This is an amazing day we’re having with you guys. I want to say thank you to all of you,” said the Panthers’ captain, Aleksander Barkov, on how the turnout at Fort Lauderdale was incredible. Defenseman Nate Schmidt was also seen soaking in the atmosphere by sharing a few drinks with the fans, while chants of “Thank you, Boston!” echoed from everywhere, referring to how the ex-Bruins captain Brad Marchand became a key piece in the Panthers’ title defense campaign.

“I never could have imagined to be part of something so special. … I just want to thank everyone who was part of bringing me here,” said the seasoned NHL star with glee while cementing his place within the Florida community. However, let’s also hope the Panthers’ “bad side” doesn’t rub off on their fans.

The Florida Panthers’ chance to give back to the fans

The reigning Stanley Cup champs haven’t been reserved in their over-the-top celebrations ever since they trampled the Edmonton Oilers in the Cup Finals for the second consecutive year. Matthew Tkachuk & Co. were seen dancing to “Pink Pony Club” in the locker room right after their Game 6 victory at the Amerant Bank Arena last week, a song that the Canadian team made its own to mark a playoff victory this postseason.

Florida Panthers fans celebrate during the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup victory parade and rally at the beach along A1A on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

And oh boy, how can we forget Chucky’s possibly-iconic, but definitely meme-worthy, “Connor McDavid, who?” jibe while on his gleeful spree of celebrating his second Stanley Cup success. But then again, on the other hand, the Panthers’ forward is also making sure that loyal fans of the team also get to be a part of the jolity. On Sunday, during the victory parade in South Florida, Thachuk was seen helping Florida superfan Cesar Lucero come through the barricades.

The wheelchair-bound fan has been a cheerleader for the Panthers since 1996, and isn’t afraid to take on even the likes of Paul Bissonnette to assert the Cats’ supremacy. With all that’s happening, it looks like even the fans are having the time of their lives, and don’t seem to mind the potshots that have been flying toward the Oilers nation.

