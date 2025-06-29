Florida GM Bill Zito Gets Honest About Decentralized NHL Draft Format Amid Team’s Hectic Schedule

The reception and outcome of this year’s NHL Draft depend a lot of things. Ever since Gary Bettman announced that the 2025 NHL Draft would follow a decentralized format, a lot of hubbub has been doing the rounds within the hockey community. “Some people like it; some people don’t,” said the LA Kings’ president, Luc Robitaille, about the League’s move to operate out of the office for the offseason event. But it seems like Bill Zito doesn’t have much to complain about the new setup.

This is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the NHL Draft is being held in a decentralized format. While there are critics still skeptical about its viability, Bettman had previously claimed the decision was made because the teams had voted in its favor. But the Florida Panthers’ GM might not be someone to clamor about the whole idea.

Bill Zito recently faced questions from reporters on the 2025 NHL Draft and didn’t hold back in sharing his feelings about the same. In a YouTube upload by FloridaHockeyNow from June 28, the Cats’ general manager can be heard giving his honest take on how the decentralized draft system could be a welcome move from the busy schedule that keeps everyone on their toes throughout the entire season. However, he also noted that both this year’s setup and the otherwise traditional way of handling business have their pros and cons.

“It’s checks and balances,” said Zito with a faint smile that suggests he’s yet to place his entire confidence in only one format. “You like being on the floor. You like being able to walk over and talk to people. You kind of like seeing what else is going on in case maybe I want to get in on it. The flip side of that is you can sit at your table. You can walk in and have sort of fuller conversations with the group without you standing on the railing looking at my PC,” Zito further elaborated on how both the NHL Draft formats come with their own sets of unique advantages.

The story is developing…