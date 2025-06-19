Florida GM Bill Zito Makes Promise to Pat McAfee as Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett Rumors Grow Intense

“I’m just appreciative, humbled and thankful to be part of such a wonderful group of people,” Bill Zito told CBS after his team won back-to-back Stanley Cups. While the Edmonton Oilers tried their best to drag the Panthers back to Alberta for Game 7, Zito’s boys snuffed those plans out on home ice at Sunshine. Yet, Florida couldn’t have done it without Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett.

Bennett has a career-high regular season with 51 points. Now, that’s nothing to write home about, but the Panthers’ star turned into an absolute goal-scoring machine in the playoffs, winning the Conn Smythe. On the flip side, fans and experts are calling Marchand the greatest trade deadline accusation, perhaps ever. Unfortunately, for the back-to-back champs, these guys, alongside star defenseman Aaron Ekblad, are now free agents. So, Pat Smith had the obvious question for Zito when the Cats GM appeared on the show.

Amid rumors of teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to pick up the fresh free agents, the question was: Can the Florida Panthers re-sign their biggest stars of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs? Well, Bill Zito sounded confident. “We’re going to spend to the cap. The Viola family ownership has empowered us to try to do everything we can to have the best team we can. So we’re going to spend it all,” said the Cats’ GM.

AD

This story is developing…