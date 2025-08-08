Florida Panthers Ace Against 31 NHL Teams Revealed the Owner’s Unorthodox Actions

The Florida Panthers have firmly etched their place in NHL history by capturing consecutive Stanley Cup titles in 2024 and 2025. This remarkable feat showcases their transformation from underdogs to a dominant force in hockey. Despite a challenging regular season where they finished fifth in the Eastern Conference, their path to the 2025 championship demonstrated incredible resilience and team depth. But what’s the secret recipe for the Panthers’ back-to-back Stanley Cup victories? Actually, the Panthers’ star Anthony-John Greer recently revealed it.

On August 7, A.J. Greer was on TSN. After asking the star forward about the celebrations, the interviewer asked him an important question. They asked, “Why is it so special there?” And Greer spilled the beans, saying, “Cuz it seems like the culture is just top-notch compared to the rest of the league. Definitely, the culture is all of it. There are really a little things that you think about when you think about culture.” But not just Greer, Sam Bennett also thinks the same way. When Bennett was asked about the secret recipe, he had also said that “it starts with the culture here”. Bennett also said that there is a way that they do things in Florida, and it’s not easy. The Panthers don’t play an easy style of hockey. It demands a lot of you.

Building on Bennett’s observation, the Panthers demand maximum effort from every player every time they’re on the ice. Coaches expect each roster member to give their all on both the forecheck and backcheck every shift, without fail. They wear down their opponents relentlessly. Whether in the locker room or during the game, no individual stands above the team or the shared goal of winning.

During the talk, A.J. Greer not only revealed cultural wins at Florida Panthers but also unveiled, “I can name so many, but I think one that stands out that’s small for me is um, the patch on the jersey. Vinnie Viola, who’s our owner, is an Army guy. I think that patch, rather than a number, kind of represents a group as one. It’s a Florida patch.” This patch is the result of a partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water and is displayed on the players’ jerseys during home games. In 2023, this patch completed its 30-year anniversary.

Greer also emphasized the importance of the small details, like how the players train together in the gym and function as a cohesive unit. He noted that they never seemed satisfied with simply being champions. When he joined the team after they had already secured a title that year, he wasn’t sure what to expect, but he quickly saw how hungry they were to win again.

Brad Marchand reflects on the Panthers’ culture, comparing his two Stanley Cups

Brad Marchand won his 1st Stanley Cup in 2011 with the Boston Bruins. That was Brad’s only cup until he won with the Florida Panthers in 2024-25. After the Panthers traded for him on March 7, 2025, he quickly bonded with the boys and made a strong impact in the locker room. When asked recently about the difference between his two Stanley Cups, he credited Florida’s team culture.

Brad Marchand said, “Completely different feels in the sense that I was in much different parts of my life.” He also added, “I won my first full year in the league, and that whole year was a blur. You basically accomplish your entire life’s goal, everything you’ve worked for, just to be in the NHL. Every day you’re on edge just to try to stay there, make sure you don’t do anything to get yourself kicked out of the league, or sent down, somebody takes your spot, and you’re just like in awe every time you step on the ice against a new team.” Brad has also been a protagonist in the Panthers’ celebration across Florida, showcasing his enjoyment of his new stint.

Brad has also signed a new contract with the Florida Panthers. And with that, he has also ensured more celebrations will be there with such a winning culture.