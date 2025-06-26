Florida Panthers Announce Strong Move After Stanley Cup 2025 Win

The Florida Panthers really showed their strength during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They had a great mix of powerful offense, solid defense, and top-notch goaltending. They topped the postseason with high-danger goals, racking up 52 and converting at an impressive 30.1%. Their offensive game was really something to see!

At the heart of their success was veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who showed up in the playoffs with a mix of reliability and some truly spectacular moments. During the 23 games he played in the postseason, he managed to rack up 16 wins, which ultimately helped Florida clinch their second Stanley Cup ever. In the Stanley Cup Final against Edmonton, Bobrovsky really stood out, making 28 saves in Game 6 to clinch the championship. He also had a .926 high-danger save percentage, and he was especially impressive during those off-the-rush moments.

It seems like Paul Maurice’s team is always on the lookout for any talent that could be a good fit for the Panthers. On X, hockey insider Pierre LeBrun shared, stating, “Cup champion Florida Panthers have acquired goalie Daniil Tarasov from the Columbus Blue Jackets.”

Florida, coming off their Stanley Cup win, has strengthened their goaltending depth by trading for 26-year-old Daniil Tarasov from the Columbus Blue Jackets, giving up a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in the process.

Tarasov is stepping into Florida’s crease as a restricted free agent after serving as the backup to Elvis Merzlikins in Columbus last season. He had a record of 7-10-2 with a 3.54 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage over 20 games in 2024-25, and it looks like he’ll be in the running for the No. 2 spot behind Sergei Bobrovsky.

Even though 2024-25 was a challenging year for Tarasov with Columbus—losing his backup position and putting up some average stats—he really concentrated on improving himself, showing a lot of resilience and character along the way. He said, “The biggest challenge was not playing much. I had to wait for chances. Sometimes I got them, but the games didn’t go well. The key was not to give up, to keep working, believe in myself, and not be distracted by outside noise. After the New Year, my game became more consistent, and I started feeling more confident.”

So, with a championship-winning atmosphere and veteran Bobrovsky in the mix, he’s got the perfect opportunity to sharpen his skills, snag that backup role, and show he’s ready for the NHL. But you know, even with this new addition, the head coach will always give credit where it’s due to their first goalie.

Florida Panthers’ coach always admires his goalie

Paul Maurice kept highlighting how steady and calm Bobrovsky was during the Final. Talking about the veteran’s consistency, Maurice said, “Yeah, I mean, he’s the incredible elite player that gets totally underappreciated, taken for granted, I guess, by us, because he’s so consistent with his game. If one gets by him that he doesn’t like, it has nothing to do with what’s going to happen next. His ability to focus is trained, right? Maybe it’s a talent. I don’t know.”

The head coach highlighted how the goalie can quickly bounce back after letting in a goal, pointing out that his sharp focus is a unique and priceless quality. Maurice states that Bobrovsky brings a sense of calm that really spreads through the team, highlighting his reliability on the ice and his leadership in the locker room. The coach really appreciates Bobrovsky’s calmness and top-notch skills, but he also keeps a close watch on the little things to make sure everything stays at its best.

It’s all about finding that sweet spot between respect, confidence, and realism, which is exactly why Bobrovsky remains such a key player for Florida’s playoff success.