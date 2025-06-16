Florida Panthers Fans Outraged Over Soaring Ticket Prices Before Important Stanley Cup Game 6

For both the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, a lot depends on how Game 6 pans out. For the defending champs, this could be the game that makes them back-to-back hockey chart-toppers, while for the Canadian team, this could be their only chance to keep fighting for the first Stanley Cup since 1990. But one thing’s for sure, the action at the Amerant Bank Arena would be scintillating. But at what cost?

“You spend your life working to get into a position like this,” said the Oilers captain, Connor McDavid, about how his squad is looking forward to Tuesday’s, potentially series-deciding, game. With all the stakes that are on the table, it’s natural that the Canadian, like his teammates and the Florida Panthers stars, is hoping to go all in. As a fan, though, you’d hardly expect to have to go “all-in” just to catch the action live. But here we are, and the fans aren’t delighted.

Five Reasons Sport on June 15 shared details of the ticket prices on X for the Stanley Cup Finals’ Game 6. Captioned, “It’s a bit pricy to watch the Panthers win another Stanley Cup…,” the post shows the mind-blowing amount that the fans would need to hustle up to watch the Florida Panthers host the Oilers.

The tickets start from $944 and can be seen, in the screenshot shared in the X post, go all the way up to over $3,000. While the seats on the outer rings of the stadium are priced within a reasonable $1,000, things get pretty pricey pretty soon as you start getting closer to the rink. Undoubtedly, stunning figures, in every respect. For obvious reasons, the Florida Panthers fans aren’t thrilled by what they have to pay to be a part of the team’s possible championship-determining game.

But hey, this wouldn’t be the first time that an NHL team would be looking to burn a hole in your pocket. Remember when the Washington Capitals’ captain, Alex Ovechkin, smashed through Wayne Gretzky’s record to become the all-time highest goalscorer in the League? His seminal career moment came in a match against the New York Islanders in April, and the Big Apple team was eager to cash in on the opportunity.

The Islanders offered the fans to get their digital tickets printed for a amount of $45. Pretty high figure when you consider it’s still just a piece of paper, and a digital print of the tickets could have always been stored in electronic devices. Fans weren’t happy and alleged that the New York team was taking advantage of the situation. The public sentiment isn’t much different over the Florida Panthers ticket prices, either.

For one fan, the prices of the tickets were enough to convince them that there are better ways to support the Florida Panthers (or the Edmonton Oilers, what have you). “I saw that this morning and decided I’ll be watching from home or at a bar,” the fan’s comment reads, and we’re pretty sure many others would share the sentiment.

Others were equally irate.

The fans aren’t on board with the Florida Panthers’ pricing strategy

For the Edmonton Oilers, winning Game 6 is crucial. Scratch that, actually. Kris Knoblauch’s boys have no other option but to win the Stanley Cup Finals this year. Otherwise, they’re looking to get into the same club as the Boston Bruins, which, we’d wager, wouldn’t be very pleasing for the team, given what would put the two teams in the same league. Naturally, expect the team to fight tooth and nail against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. And that’s exactly why the fans are annoyed by the fact that they would need to pay big money to see the action unfold at the Cats’ home venue.

One Oilers fan hoped to see Game 6 and even booked tickets for the same. However, that did seem to lighten up his bank balance by quite a bit. “Flying down from Vancouver with row 1 club seats. Weren’t cheap,” the Canadian hockey fan frowned. Another fan of the Canadian team seems to already know that paying such money would nonetheless result in the Oilers’ heartbreak. “Well all those ppl are going to be disappointed,” said the fan after seeing how the Florida Panthers have priced the tickets for Game 6.

Another fan was astonished. Seeing the sky-high numbers for the tickets, the fan was bamboozled over the thought of whether Tuesday’s game would feature another international superstar who has been calling Miami his home over the past few years. “Bruh what? Is Messi playing or something?” the comment was genuinely curious.

“Yikes…,” was all one fan could write. What about you? How do the ticket prices make you feel? Where will you be watching the Florida Panthers from on June 17? Tell us!