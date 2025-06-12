Florida Panthers Fans Set Guinness Record Despite Equipment Malfunction at Amerant Arena

Game 3 kicked off with a bang just 56 seconds in when Brad Marchand scored first, really setting the stage for the Florida Panthers’ strong performance. That early goal really got things going, sparking a forechecking frenzy that led to two power plays. Carter Verhaeghe and his teammates took full advantage, pushing the lead to 2-0 before Edmonton could settle in. Edmonton made a quick comeback when Corey Perry scored early in the second period with a deflection, bringing the score to 2-1.

But the Panthers came back quickly: Sam Reinhart leveled things out with a slick goal just over a minute later, and then Sam Bennett added another to give Florida a solid 4-1 lead before the break. Florida’s killer instinct really shone through in the third, making discipline a key factor. The Panthers got another power play and really nailed it when Aaron Ekblad and Evan Rodrigues scored, bringing the score to 6-1.

Besides the offense, Sergei Bobrovsky really stepped up, making 32 saves and holding off the Oilers, which helped Florida maintain their strong home performance and take a solid 2-1 lead in the series. But wait, there’s some more exciting news for Panthers fans!

On X, Talk Show Host Andy Slater unveiled, stating, “JUST IN: Florida Panthers fans at Stanley Cup Final Game 3 exceeded the Guinness World Record for the loudest crowd roar!” Fans of the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Arena made history by breaking the Guinness World Record for the loudest crowd roar during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, reaching an impressive 130.9 dB.

That roar was even more impressive since the Panthers’ iconic goal horn wasn’t working properly. So, it turns out the horn had an electrical short on Monday, and they just couldn’t get it fixed in time for Game 3.

Even though the electricians were busy during the first period and intermission, the horn just didn’t go off. With the horn not working, the fans’ cheers took over as the real soundtrack, bringing pure energy to every goal celebration. So, as we look ahead to Game 4, what’s the coach thinking about his NHL team?

Paul Maurice’s stern mentality for the Florida Panthers

“If you were to participate in that idea, you would think that you would be starting farther down the road than you do when the puck drops,” Paul Maurice said Tuesday. “Every game starts at zeros, and it’s a reset and it’s a mental reset. Doesn’t matter — we got beat 8-1 in Edmonton (in Game 4 of the Final last season) and then came back and played Game 5 here, and for me that was the best game we played in the entire playoffs and we lost the game.”

Maurice is playing it safe, no doubt about it. Last year, the Oilers really made a comeback and took the series all the way to Game 7. He highlighted how important it is to have a strong mindset, talking about how the team got ready during their off-ice day and practice leading up to the game.

Recognizing that the Oilers would be eager to bounce back, Maurice mentioned, “Both teams are going to be wired (Thursday) night. You can’t stop it, so you need to have conserved today. For us, mentally, let the gate open a little bit tomorrow, do a little bit more video, get moving a little bit and you can start to feel it coming.” The Panthers are all set for whatever challenge comes their way against the Oilers. We’ll just have to wait and see how they do in Game 4.