Florida Panthers GM Copies Matthew Tkachuk as Stanley Cup Trophy on Vacation

Winning back-to-back Stanley Cups is no small feat. It’s rare. It’s grueling. And for the Florida Panthers, it came with more than their share of bruises, both literal and emotional. Their second title, clinched on June 17, 2025, was hard-earned through pain. Matthew Tkachuk played through a torn adductor and sports hernia, while Aaron Ekblad’s shocking 20-game suspension in March was for a performance-enhancing substance violation. But the Panthers held strong and made history. So when it came time to celebrate, most would expect the Stanley Cup to be showcased under spotlights. But Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito had something entirely different in mind. Something sunlit. Serene. And a little bit salty.

On Saturday, Bill Zito took the Stanley Cup on a little adventure, definitely not your typical hockey celebration. He brought it to Theater of the Sea in Islamorada, a cozy, family-run spot in the Florida Keys where visitors can swim with dolphins and sea lions. Yep, really. This wasn’t some big media stunt. It felt real. Personal. Zito brought his family along. Now, you might be wondering, wasn’t this a team thing? Why just him? Well, as tradition goes, each player and staff member gets a day with the Cup during the summer. And Zito? He used his in the most Florida way possible: sun, smiles, sea life, and a whole lot of heart.

He documented the whole thing on X, posting four pictures that quickly grabbed fans’ attention. In the first shot, Zito is crouched beside a dolphin, smiling warmly and touching the dolphin’s fin while the Stanley Cup sits beside them on a dock over the water. In the second, he poses closely with a sea lion that rests its face on Zito’s cheek, with the Stanley Cup held in front of them. But. Florida Panthers’ Stanley cup didn’t stop there.

In the third image, the sea lion appears to be interacting with the Cup, almost as if it’s kissing or sniffing it. Zito kneels, holding the Cup up toward the creature like it, too, had earned a championship ring. And finally, the fourth image shows two dolphins leaping mid-air, water sparkling behind them. The whole post was simply captioned: “Cup keys style. @TheateroftheSea.” And just when Florida Panthers fans thought they’d seen it all, Zito dropped one more gem.

This time, he’s seen standing atop a diving platform, the Stanley Cup raised proudly in one hand, a bold red banner reading “Stanley Cup Champions” in the other. Below him, a dolphin rockets out of the water in a perfect arc, aimed almost directly at the Cup. The caption? “Everyone in the Keys wanted to see the cup.” This wasn’t just about showing off the trophy. It was about sharing joy in the most unfiltered way. No crowds. No headlines. Still, some couldn’t help but notice… it felt familiar. Was he taking a page out of Matthew Tkachuk’s playbook? Kind of. Just like Tkachuk, he was bringing the Cup where it rarely goes. So where exactly did Tkachuk take it?

Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk’s cup day went viral for all the right (and wrong) reasons

Before the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup started soaking up sunshine and sea spray, it took a wild detour, straight into a jail cell. No, really. When Matthew Tkachuk got his personal day with the Cup, he did what he always does. Yes, he started with heart. He kicked off the day at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, calling the visit non-negotiable. “It always starts off at Children’s Hospital. It’s always the mandatory first stop. No ifs ands or buts. You have no idea what those kids are going through…” From there, he made his way to the Brentwood Police and Fire Departments, paying tribute to local heroes.

“Coming here to the police station and the fire station… that is what is so important to me. I have so much respect for them…” And just when things seemed wrapped up, officers dared him to do something completely unexpected, pose with the Stanley Cup inside a jail cell. Tkachuk laughed and went for it. “I took it here before, but I’ve never took it in a cell,” he joked. “That was a first for me. Hopefully that’s my last time in a cell unless it’s with the Cup again another time.” Of course, the internet lost its mind.

Photos of Tkachuk smiling behind bars with the Cup spread like wildfire, some fans found it hilarious, others called it tone-deaf. It was one of the most viral (and divisive) moments of the Panthers’ championship summer. But the Cup didn’t stop there. A.J. Greer was one of the first Panthers to take his turn, bringing it back home to connect with fans and support charitable causes. Seth Jones, recently acquired by Florida, used his day to inspire the next generation, sharing the Cup with youth hockey players. From hospitals to handcuffs, backyard celebrations to local rinks, every stop added another layer to the story. The Florida Panthers’ Cup wasn’t just touring, it was living, breathing, and bonding with the people who made it theirs.