Florida Panthers GM Reveals Locker Room Secret Behind Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett and Other Extensions

Bill Zito, the general manager of the Florida Panthers, has been hard at work this off-season, shaking things up and bringing some excitement to the organization by locking in long-term deals for three key players. Sam Bennett, fresh off his back-to-back Stanley Cup wins and snagging the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, just inked an eight-year deal worth $64 million. Aaron Ekblad, the defenseman, just signed an eight-year deal worth $48.8 million, sticking with the team that picked him first overall back in 2014 in the NHL draft.

Brad Marchand, who joined the team from the Bruins during the season, has signed a six-year contract with the Florida Panthers, averaging $5.25 million per year. Zito recognized how tricky it can be to negotiate with the salary cap in play and how much attention these players were getting. Still, he was firm in his conviction that keeping his core group was key to the team’s success down the line. Zito shared his pride in how the negotiations were going before these deals were finalized. He mentioned that the organization had several backup plans, but it was obvious what he really wanted: to hold on to the players who had shaped those recent championship runs.

“We want to keep everybody together. If we can’t, it’s okay. Like, people, you know, you’ve moved up in your career, right? You, wherever you are, and people get paid, and there’s a salary cap, but we’re going to try. You know, you can’t say, oh, we’re going to free people,” said Zito. His calm assurance in the group’s loyalty, along with Florida’s tax-free perks and successful strategy, set the stage for a wave of contract extensions, strengthening the team’s core and sparking talk of a possible three-peat.

During an interview with Pat McAfee, Zito shared some insights on why the deals actually went down, saying, “It’s really the guys. It has very little to do with me. They wanted to stay. I think they appreciated each other. They appreciated the opportunity that they have. I do think that they appreciate all that the coaching staff and ownership does to allow us to try to do things the right way, but ultimately, they’re staying because of them and because of their teammates. That’s really the only reason. It does make you feel good to be able to have the privilege to be part of it.”

Zito mentioned that it was this foundational chemistry—rather than cap space or outside offers—that really drove the extensions for Marchand, Bennett, and Ekblad. While top talent might be drawn to the big bucks, seasoned players often stick around for the chance at a championship, which is about more than just the money.

The Florida Panthers have this special mix of supportive ownership, top-notch coaching, and a winning culture built from those back-to-back titles that really made it a place players wanted to be, even over other tempting options. Surely there’s a lot of mutual respect and affection among Panthers players and coaches. How does one of their top performers feel about his coach?

Florida Panthers keeping that unity in them

It seemed like the biggest bidder would be the one to get Sam Bennett at the time he became a Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, so his choice to sign an eight-year deal with the Florida Panthers was a huge surprise to many. For Bennett, it wasn’t just about going after the highest paycheck; it was really about staying loyal to the guy coaching the team. He really emphasized how important coach Paul Maurice was to his choice, stating, “He’s by far the best coach I’ve ever had… certainly excited to play for him for a long time.”

Maurice’s coaching style has really gone beyond just helping Bennett improve his game; it’s created a relationship based on mutual respect and understanding. Maurice hasn’t tried to tone down Bennett’s natural aggressiveness; instead, he’s embraced that intensity and helped channel it into some playoff-defining performances. Maurice creates a locker-room vibe that not only recognizes Bennett’s edge but also encourages it—making it a place where the forward really wants to stick around.

It’s this trust and recognition of Bennett’s true self that turned the Florida Panthers into more than just a team—they became his home. The relationship between the coach and player really shone through during the Stanley Cup playoffs when Maurice joked, “He’s got a horrible attitude… we’re not sure he can be cured. It’s just below dengue fever—maybe bubonic plague.”

That comment was humorous, but it also showed something deeper: Maurice really gets Bennett and appreciates his passion. It’s pretty uncommon to see that level of acceptance and creative interaction in the world of professional sports. For Bennett, just being there was about more than just winning; it was about being truly seen, valued, and empowered by the coach who had the most faith in him.