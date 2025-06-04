Florida Panthers GM Shuts ‘Tax Talks’ to Make Honest Confession Behind Team’s Successful Trades

Some would argue that the Florida Panthers are arguably at their best right now. Winning their first Stanley Cup in 2024 and returning to the Finals the very next year is a feat on its own. However, it seems like the team’s scintillating form is attracting a lot of unsolicited suggestions on how the Cats have been so good. But the Panthers’ general manager isn’t one to pay heed to the comments, wherever they might be coming from.

For many in the US, Florida is like a tax haven. Considering that there’ no state income tax, it offers a lot of advantages to business ventures. And that’s exactly what Paul Bissonette thinks has been aiding both the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning. “The fact that Florida, not only is it an unbelievable team, an unbelievable market, but the fact that you are not paying sales tax,” Biz Nasty said after the Miami team won its second straight Prince of Wales trophy last week. But Bill Zito isn’t having any of it.

In a YouTube upload by the official Florida Panthers account from June 3, the Panthers’ GM was heard making his views clear on the state’s tax debacle. On being asked if the tax benefit actually helps in building the roster, Zito subtly dismissed the allegations. “ I think the most important thing for us in attracting players is, I think the players have understood now how much we’ve been empowered by ownership to try to do the right things,” the Cats’ top brass instead lauded Vincent Viola & Co. for making the Panthers the go-to team for hockey players from around the world.

“And it’s beautiful. And to allow us the flexibility to try to do the things that we think are necessary to try to win and to try to have an excellent organization. And I think the players feed off that,” Zito went on further. Along with that, he also mentioned how it’s instead Florida’s environment and culture that helps the Panthers’ winning mentality more than the tax relief.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Final-Media Day Jun 3, 2025 Edmonton, Alberta, CAN Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito and Panthers head coach Paul Maurice are seen taking questions during media day in advance of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Edmonton Rogers Place Alberta CAN, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWalterxTychnowiczx 20250603_jla_tb1_293

“The sun doesn’t kill us. It’s a nice environment to live in. It’s a good place for families. It’s a good place for singles. It’s got a little something for everybody,” said Bill, as he also nodded his hat at Paul Maurice and the coaching staff for doing their absolute best for the Florida Panthers. “So players from the outside, I think the tax thing is marginal at best. And I think the real reasons are that trying to figure out a way to do our best to try to win,” the GM further stressed upon the fact that it’s actually the team’s mentality that attracts the top talent to Miami, instead of the tax benefits.

However, while Zito does his best to claim that the state’s income tax laws have little to do with the Panthers’ success in signing the best hockey stars, the debate has been creating quite a commotion within the community for some time now. In September last year, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly stirred the pot on the issue once again during the NHL/NHLPA Media Tour in Las Vegas.

“If we have the next ten years similar to the last five, then maybe it’s something that needs to be addressed. But at this stage, I’m not really running to get there. … We always look for ways to make the system better,” Daly stated, while claiming that a new salary cap regulation could be put into place to even things out.

Sam Reinhart, who signed a new 8-year deal with the Florida Panthers last year, said on the matter, “It just so happens that it’s tax-free, and one of the better places to play. Those are all factors.” However, as the offseason approaches, would the tax benefits again get the community going?

Inescapable situation making the Florida Panthers attract more heat?

For the first time since COVID-19, the teams will follow a decentralized NHL draft system to build their new rosters. While that issue in itself has a lot of people talking, the Panthers will certainly be at the center of things as the new roster waits to be confirmed. With Sam Bennett’s four-year contract expiring this summer, many believe that the forward could be en route to moving out of Miami.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers Apr 26, 2025 Sunrise, Florida, USA Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett 9 celebrates after making an assist on a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period during game three of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20250426_nrs_fo8_0017

However, considering that many NHL experts are positing that Bennett could be worth well above $10 million, there wouldn’t be many teams that could afford the Canadian. And while the Maple Leafs will have enough if both Mitch Marner and John Tavares decide to walk, Daily Faceoff’s Matt Larkin thinks they might have to overpay because there are “several U.S. markets that can sign him at a lower AAV because they don’t have state income tax. That includes Bennett’s current team.”

But tax or no tax, every other team in the NHL will surely try to do their best in the trade window ahead of the 2025-26 season. But who do you think will come out of the offseason with the best roster, at least on paper? Share your thoughts in a comment.